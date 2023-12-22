2024 Chery Omoda E5 – ROI now open in Malaysia; 204 PS, 61 kWh, 430 km EV range; Q1 2024 launch

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 22 2023 10:00 am

Chery Malaysia has begun accepting registrations of interest for the Omoda E5, which is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. The fully electric version of the Omoda 5 crossover was previewed late last month and will be sold here as fully-imported (CBU) model from China.

In terms of specifications, the Omoda E5 packs a 61-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for a WLTP-rated range of 430 km. The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor that provides 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds.

For charging, the Omoda E5 supports an AC input at a max of 9.9 kW as well as a DC input of up to 80 kW. According to the ROI page, it’ll take just 30 minutes to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge with a compatible DC fast charger.

Equipment we can expect to come with the EV include LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seat upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm 8155 system on chip (SoC).

One-pedal driving is another feature of the Omoda E5, along with keyless entry and automatic start, the latter only requiring the driver to step on the brake to start the car after getting in. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can output up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and other accessories.

The Omoda E5 matches the regular Omoda 5’s ADAS suite by having lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot detection, emergency lane keeping, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, front collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam, hill start assist, hill descent control and tyre pressure monitoring. One extra feature for the EV is a driver monitoring system.

No word on pricing for now, but the Omoda E5 should retail for more than the petrol-powered Omoda 5, which currently sells for between RM108,800 and RM118,800 (OTR without insurance). If the price gap between the EV and ICE versions isn’t that wide, the Omoda E5 would be pretty competitive against the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range that is priced at RM167,800.

The BYD EV is comparable in spec to the Omoda E5, with each having their own advantages in various areas, as detailed in our preview post. If you’re keen on the Omoda E5, register your interest now and tell us why you would pick it over the Atto 3.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda E5 Malaysian preview

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.