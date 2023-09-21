CKD Chery Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro deliveries begin

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 21 2023 12:57 pm

Chery Malaysia says that it has started customer deliveries of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, which are locally assembled in Kulim, Kedah. Launched in July, CKD production started in the following month and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) for the first batch was done by the end of August.

Chery says that it has a “comprehensive approach that encompasses a series of proactive measures designed to guarantee the excellence of every vehicle before it reaches our customers,” and the centre of this is the PDI process. The company says that it has multiple rounds of PDI checks on areas such as the mechanical components, safety features and aesthetic details.

“Chery has been accelerating progress in various aspects in Malaysia, from production line standards to dealer process standardisation, from spare parts inventory to the establishment of after-sales service centres, ensuring both product quality and service excellence,” said Leo Chen, executive VP of Chery Malaysia.

The returning brand has even found time to conduct environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities. To celebrate Malaysia Day, Chery joined a group of young people from a Malaysian university in a public beach cleanup at Port Klang.

“Our planet’s well-being is a responsibility we all share, and as part of our commitment to environmental sustainability, we are thrilled to be part of this beach cleanup campaign. It’s a chance for us to give back to our community and protect the natural beauty of Malaysia’s ocean,” said VP Lee Wen Hsiang.

We’ve covered Chery’s comeback extensively, from an exclusive in December 2021 that broke the news of the company’s re-entry to Malaysia, to the official launch event on July 6. Between those, there was a preview session in October 2022 and we also showed you some interesting models from Chery’s domestic market. Click on the links to follow the journey.

Full details on the Omoda 5 and the three-row D-segment Tiggo 8 Pro SUV here.

