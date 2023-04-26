In Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / 26 April 2023 4:20 pm / 0 comments

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro that will be launching soon in Malaysia is a sizeable SUV; upon first sight, it’s immediately apparent that the Chery is a larger car than a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5. Having also seen the Proton X90, the Tiggo 8 – also a three-row vehicle – looks more substantial too, both in bulk and premiumness.

But the giant you see here is in another league. Say hello to the Tiggo 9, Chery’s new flagship SUV. It’s a handsome big guy, with a large and imposing grille and clean lines throughout, made even cleaner with pop-out door handles. Two-tone body, a horizontal strip above the license plate, 20-inch turbine wheels – all standard stuff, but finished tastefully. I found an interesting quirk: a round Chery stamp on the rearmost pillars, only on the driver’s side.

It almost looks American, and the feeling I get (not saying that they both look alike, just the feel) is similar to the latest Kia Carnival, a suave MPV. It’s almost American in size too. At 4,820 mm long and 1,930 mm wide, the Tiggo 9 is 98 mm longer and 70 mm wider than Tiggo 8 Pro, while its 2,820 mm wheelbase is 110 mm longer.

Inside, it’s fittingly classy in looks and materials, although some Mercedes-Benz owners and fans might yell ‘Copy!’ Anyhow, the dash has the now de rigueur horizontal layout, two wide screens (12.3-inch) sharing a frame, and a high centre console with a see through cubby.

Chery’s angled double phone charging slots, as seen in the Omoda 5, is present. The centre console is kept very clean as gear selection is via a steering stalk, MB-style. Chery uses Sony for audio and there’s a 14-speaker sound system here.

What I find really refreshing is Chery’s use of lighter tones and surprising interior colour combos, as opposed to the dull and dark default. It really adds to the luxury feel. Chinese brands are quite creative and bold in this aspect – who’d have thought that blue leather and yellow stitching would look OK in a car?

There are five and seven-seat options for the Tiggo 9, and the car you see here is the three-row version, with 50:50 flat folding third row seats.

Under the hood is a 2.0L turbo-four engine with 261 hp and 400 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with steering paddles puts down the power to all four corners. Chery claims combined fuel consumption of 7.7 litres per 100 km. A 2.0T plug-in hybrid version is in the works, and that PHEV will do 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and have a combined range of 1,300 km in the local cycle.

If you’re expecting us to conclude by saying that the Tiggo 9 is Malaysia-bound, just like the Chery posts before this, sorry, it is not coming to our market. The Tiggo 8 Pro is already quite a stretch for the Chinese brand given our bias and preference, so let’s see how that one does first. Anyway, what do you think of the Tiggo 9’s looks and package?

