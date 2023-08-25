Chery completes first batch of PDI at Kulim CKD plant

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 August 2023 11:07 am / 4 comments

Chery Malaysia has successfully completed the first batch of pre-delivery inspection (PDI) at its CKD plant in Kulim, Kedah, which assembles the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs. The company says that this “significant milestone underscores Chery Malaysia’s dedication to ensuring an unparalleled ownership experience for its valued customers”.

The integration of PDI work directly into the production line of the CKD facility marks a pivotal moment in the Chery’s “relentless pursuit of quality assurance,” the company says. “By conducting meticulous inspections and tests before the vehicles leave the factory, Chery Malaysia aims to deliver vehicles that not only meet but exceed customer expectations,” it added.

“This success is the peak of the hard work and untiring efforts of the entire Chery Malaysia assembly team in CKD plant, we will continue to push and deliver to set new industry standards to meet the international quality levels,” said Leo Chen, executive VP of Chery Malaysia.

“Chery Malaysia’s commitment to quality extends to every facet of its manufacturing and assembly process. The readiness of the production and assembly lines for PDI is a testament to the company’s meticulous planning and investment in cutting-edge technology and processes,” he added.

We’ve covered Chery’s comeback extensively, from an exclusive in December 2021 that broke the news of the company’s re-entry to Malaysia, to the official launch event on July 6. Between those, there was a preview session in October 2022 and we also showed you some interesting models from Chery’s domestic market. Click on the links to follow the journey.

Full details on the Omoda 5 and the three-row D-segment Tiggo 8 Pro SUV here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.