Chery Omoda E5 previewed in Malaysia – Q1 2024 launch; 204 PS, 430 km EV range; BYD Atto 3 ER rival

November 29 2023

Chery Malaysia today previewed the Omoda E5, which is the fully electric version of the Omoda 5 crossover that the company launched back in July this year. Set to go on sale in Q1 2024, the Omoda E5 will be offered as a fully-imported (CBU) model from China – no word on local assembly (CKD) for now. This unit is one of only two pre-production right-hand drive (RHD) units (note the untextured plastic panels) currently in Malaysia, with the other being loaned to the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI).

We’ll get right to the most important question on the minds of potential buyers: how much will the Omoda E5 retail for? Unfortunately, we’re not getting a finalised or even an expected figure/range today, but given the specifications, we expect it to compete with the similarly-sized BYD Atto 3 Extended Range that goes for RM167,800.

For context, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 currently sells for between RM108,800 and RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance across two variants. We don’t expect the price gap between the EV and petrol-powered version of the Omoda 5 to be that wide, which could give the Omoda E5 a price advantage over the Atto 3 ER.

With the Omoda E5, you’re getting up to 430 km of range (WLTP standard) from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 61 kWh. The battery powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds.

For charging, the EV supports AC charging at a max of 9.9 kW, while DC fast charging goes up to 80 kW – the latter will get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in just 35 minutes with charger capable of that output. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology is also available with an output of up to 3.3 kW to power appliances and other electrical accessories.

In terms of standard equipment, we were told that what we’re seeing on the preview car is close to what we’ll get on the Malaysian-spec Omoda E5. This includes LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seat upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm 8155 system on chip (SoC).

One-pedal driving is another feature of the Omoda E5, along with keyless entry and automatic start, the latter only requiring the driver to step on the brake to start the car after getting in.

As for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the Omoda E5 matches the regular Omoda 5 by having lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot detection, emergency lane keeping, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, front collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam, hill start assist, hill descent control and tyre pressure monitoring. One upgrade here is a driver monitoring system.

Design-wise, the Omoda E5 is differentiated from the petrol-powered Omoda 5 by its face, which features a closed-off grille that has the brand script (instead of a logo) above the charge port door. On the inside, both SUVs are familiar similar, except the centre console in the EV version has more stowage space and no gear lever. You put the car in drive via a stalk to the right of the steering wheel, like in some Mercedes-Benz and old Tesla cars.

The exterior dimensions are similar to the Omoda 5 that measures 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,630 mm. We mentioned the Atto 3 earlier as a competitor to the Omoda E5, and that BYD EV crossover is 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

Comparing powertrains, the Omoda E5 has more torque than the Atto 3 (340 Nm versus 310 Nm) but shares the same peak power of 204 PS (201 hp or 165 kW). The century sprint time favours the Atto 3 ER by 0.3 seconds, but the Omoda E5 claws a win back in terms of range by 10 km, likely due to its slightly higher battery capacity (61 kWh versus 60.48 kWh).

Comparing charging capacities, the Omoda E5’s peak AC input of 9.9 kW is also more than the Atto 3 ER’s 7 kW, but both have the same maximum DC input of 80 kW (the Atto 3 Standard Range can handle 70 kW) – V2L is also part of the Atto 3’s kit list.

So, now that you know a bit more about the Omoda E5 destined for Malaysia, what do you think of it? Would you pick it over the comparable Atto 3? How much do you expect the Omoda EV to be priced at? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5 EV at GIIAS 2023

