Chery Omoda E5 set for March 2024 launch – EV SUV is lead car for the Chery Eco Run event this Sunday

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 2 2024 10:40 am

We know that the Chery Omoda E5 is launching in Malaysia soon, but so far, the official line has been first quarter of 2024, which we are now in. Chery Malaysia has now sharpened the timeline by announcing that the EV version of the Omoda 5 will launch in March 2024.

The company mentioned March when announcing that the Omoda E5 will be the lead car for the Chery Eco Run event. The running event with the theme ‘A new journey to a new green life’ is happening this Sunday, January 7, at Dataran Wawasan in Putrajaya. It’s a non-competitive fun run with 5KM and 10KM categories and Chery is expecting 3,000 participants.

Previewed in November 2023, the Omoda E5 will be sold here as CBU import from China. It packs a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that’s good for a WLTP-rated range of 430 km. The LFP battery powers a front electric motor with 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds.

For charging, the Omoda E5 takes in max 9.9 kW of AC power and up to 80 kW of DC juice. Chery says that it takes 30 minutes to get the battery from 30% to 80% state of charge with a compatible DC fast charger. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can output up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and accessories.

The feature list includes single-pedal driving, keyless entry and automatic start, LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloys, black leather seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm 8155 SoC. Like the ICE Omoda, the full ADAS pack is included, with the addition of a driver monitoring system.

Chery has been accepting registrations of interest since December, but there has been no word on pricing. The petrol-powered Omoda 5 is priced from RM108,800 to RM118,800, and the EV should have a a higher sticker price. A comparable EV would be the popular BYD Atto 3, which in Extended Range form is priced at RM167,800. Would the Omoda E5’s price be closer to its ICE sister or the BYD? We’ll know soon.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda E5 Malaysian preview

