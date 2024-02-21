Chery Omoda E5 EV in showrooms this weekend – open for booking ahead of March launch, RM160k est

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / February 21 2024 4:03 pm

Chery has announced that the Omoda E5 EV will be in showrooms nationwide from this weekend, February 24. The order books for the electric SUV are open, with an estimated price of RM160,000. The official launch of the E5 will be in March.

We’ve showed you the Omoda E5 in pre-production form before, but the red car you see here is in the exact specs that Malaysia gets. There will be a sole powertrain with a front-mounted electric motor with 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which pushes the SUV fro 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. The battery is a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit, good for 430 km of range in the WLTP cycle.

For charging, the Omoda E5 supports AC charging at a max rate of 9.9 kW, as well as DC fast charging of up to 80 kW; the latter capable of getting the battery from 30-80% state of charge in 30 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows the car to deliver up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and devices.

The EV looks similar to the ICE-powered Omoda 5 from all angles except for the front end, where the E5 gets an active grille shutter that opens and closes depending on the motor temperature and aerodynamic requirements. That also means that the ICE car’s trademark studded grille is no more – is this better for you?

The electric Omoda also comes with one-pedal driving support, a creep function and something called pocket brake, which activates emergency braking when the ‘Park’ button is pressed while driving. Chery says that its EV has safely passed a ‘water wading test’ and ‘bottom scrapping test’.

In the kit department, the Omoda E5 comes with LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered sunroof, powered tailgate, puddle lamps, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Chery markets the latter as a ‘24.6-inch curved 2K HD dual-screen’. The infotainment system is powered by a Qualcomm 8155 system on chip (SoC) and includes support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for driver assistance systems, there’s a 360-degree camera, automatic high beam, lead vehicle departure alert, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Chery calls the bundle ADAS 2.5.

Registration of interest for the Omoda E5 has been open since December last year, but we now have an official estimated price of RM160,000. That’s significantly higher than the RM108,800 to RM118,800 Chery is charging for the ICE O5, but it undercuts the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range‘s sticker price of RM167,800. What do you think of the E5’s looks and package?

GALLERY: Chery Omoda E5 in Malaysia, production spec

