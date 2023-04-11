In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 April 2023 11:54 am / 0 comments

Why are we featuring the BYD Atto 3 now? Wasn’t it launched some time back? Yes, but base models are hard to come by. Typically, brands only showcase the top variants and buyers also love the higher spec cars, which are way more common on the road. This is the first time we’re up close with the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, the RM149,800 entry variant of the EV.

BYD SD Motors Malaysia is selling two variants of the Atto 3, the Standard Range with a 49.92 kWh battery offering 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP), and the Extended Range with a 60.48 kWh battery, rated for 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP). The SR you see here is priced at a shade below RM150k, while the ER will set you back RM167,800 on-the-road excluding insurance.

Both batteries are connected to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS/310 Nm. 0-100 km/h acceleration is 7.3 seconds for both. This means that only range and kit separates SR and ER.

The Atto 3 is built on 400V architecture and supports AC charging (Type 2) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a max rate of either 70 kW (SR) or 80 kW (ER). At the higher input rate, 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 45 minutes. The car has a V2L function to power other devices.

Speaking of batteries, the Atto 3’s Blade Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, made in-house by BYD, is a differentiating factor compared to other EVs on the market. Its benefits isn’t just in theory, but they come into play daily via maximum usable range – watch our video review for the full explanation.

Entry it may be, but equipment wise, the Atto 3 SR is very well-stacked. It comes with a (very big) panoramic sunroof, heated electric wing mirrors, 5.0-inch digital instrument panel, faux leather seats, six-way powered driver’s seat (four-way for passenger), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold, LED headlamps and rear lights and adaptive front lights.

Also on are auto air con and an NFC key card (wave at wing mirrors). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is wireless – the former is onboard now while AA will be available in Q2 2023. You’ll also get a built-in dashcam (not a separate camera stuck on the windscreen) and six speakers. The Atto 3 cabin’s party piece – a 12.8-inch rotating central touchscreen where you can choose between landscape or portrait via a button – is standard across.

What’s left for the ER then? The costlier car (by RM18k) adds on an electronic tailgate, multi-colour gradient rhythmic ambient lighting on the door handles (single colour on the SR) and eight speakers with “Dirac HD” sound, PM 2.5 air filter, wireless phone charger and 18-inch wheels with 215/55 rubber. The SR’s 17-inch wheels are smaller and have a more conventional design – it’s the only way to tell SR from ER from the outside.

Safety wise, there are no differences between variants. The five-star Euro NCAP rated EV gets six airbags plus an centre side airbag for the driver (inside shoulder), full ADAS with stop and go for the ACC and door open warning are standard. Isofix child seat mounts are on the two outer rear seats and front passenger seat, for three in total.

So there you have it, the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, which loses 70 km of range and a few luxuries for RM18k less. Perhaps that’s not a huge sum for those considering EVs, which is why we’ll continue to see more of the Extended Range on the road, even though the SR is well-kitted. What’s your take? Check out our full review of the BYD Atto 3, possibly the most important new EV to be launched in Malaysia so far.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Standard Range

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Extended Range