In Cars, Great Wall, Local News, Video Reviews, Videos / By Mick Chan / 17 January 2023 11:19 am / 2 comments

Priced from RM139,800, the Ora Good Cat from Great Wall Motors is the cheapest fully electric vehicle on sale in Malaysia. Here, we have the 500 Ultra that is priced at RM169,800 on-the-road without insurance; the starting price is for the base 400 Pro variant, with both variants launched at the model’s Malaysian debut last November.

Our man Hafriz Shah puts the Good Cat through its paces and discovers what’s great about this electric vehicle, particularly for its price point, and what areas are less exemplary.

The figures in the 400 Pro and 500 Ultra variant names are in reference to their respective battery ranges. It must be noted, however that these are based on the older, NEDC range standard, rather than the current WLTP standard that is commonly used today.

Beyond the differing battery capacities, the 400 Pro and 500 Ultra variants use different types of battery, with the 400 Pro getting a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, while the 500 Ultra gets a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery.

For the 400 Pro, charging at 6.6 kW AC through a Type 2 connection yields a full charge in eight hours, or 0-80% charge via DC fast charging in just 46 minutes. Meanwhile, the larger battery in the 500 Ultra takes around 10 hours for a full charge from an AC source, while DC fast charging at 60 kW yields a 0-80% charge in around 40 minutes.

From its styling to interior materials as well as on-road performance, the Ora Good Cat is a likeable machine, though there are shortcomings which revealed themselves in the car’s time with us; watch the video to find out more about it.

What do you think of the Ora Good Cat? Do you run one on a daily basis? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Great Wall Ora Good Cat in Malaysia