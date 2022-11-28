In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 November 2022 4:17 pm / 10 comments

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora Good Cat electric hatchback finally gets its official Malaysian market launch today, following the opening of order books two weeks ago and having collected more than 100 bookings on the opening weekend. In Europe earlier this year, this car was launched as the Funky Cat.

The Ora Good Cat arrives in Malaysia with two battery capacity specifications in two trim level variants – the 400 Pro and the 500 Ultra, priced from RM139,800 on-the-road, without insurance for the 400 Pro, and RM169,800 for the 500 Ultra.

Both trim levels feature the same powertrain configuration, which is a single electric motor producing 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque driving the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.9 seconds and top speed is 152 km/h, according to Great Wall Motors.

GWM Ora Good Cat specifications list – click to enlarge

The 400 Pro variant gets the 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery which offers up to 400 km of battery range on the NEDC cycle (around 20% less on the WLTP test protocol), and this takes eight hours for a full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection.

Meanwhile, DC fast charging yields a 0-80% state of charge in 46 minutes. Charging from 30-80% can be done in just 40 minutes. In terms of the latest WLTP protocol, the European-spec Funky Cat is rated for a range of 310 km on the WLTP cycle.

The larger of the two batteries is a 63.1 kWh version that is featured in the 500 Ultra, featuring a ternary lithium battery that offers up to 500 km of range on the NEDC cycle, which will take around 10 hours to be fully charged from an AC outlet. If DC fast charging at 60 kW is used, a 0-80% charge can be done in around 40 minutes.

In terms of equipment, both variants of the Ora Good Cat in Malaysia gets 18-inch alloys shod in 215/50R18 tyres and receive a tyre repair kit as standard, active front grille intake, automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps and rear fog lamp, electrically adjustable side mirrors, automatic wipers and a panoramic sunroof as standard.

Instrumentation in the Ora Good Cat is by a seven-inch multi-information display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior of the Ora Good Cat gets as standard suede leather dashboard covering with synthetic leather seat upholstery, multifunction steering wheel, two USB ports for the front occupants, one USB in the rear passenger compartment and one USB port for the digital video recorder, as well as one power outlet.

Both variants also get electric adjustment for the driver’s seat while the front passenger seat gets manual adjustment; the 500 Ultra adds a massage function for the driver’s seat.

Safety equipment for the Ora Good Cat includes adaptive cruise control, intelligence cruise assistance, AEB, forward collision warning, low speed emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and lane centring assist. Exclusive to the 500 Ultra are the Wisdom Dodge System, emergency lane keeping, lane change assist and blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic braking.

Exterior colours are Coral Blue, Hamilton White, Sun Black for the single-tone selection, joined by Mars Red and and Hamilton White schemes with the contrasting black roof. Exclusive to the 500 Ultra are Verdant Green with a white roof, and Hazel Wood Beige with a brown roof.

Here in Malaysia in two variants, the GWM Ora Good Cat is covered by a five-year, 150,000 km warranty, with the drive battery getting an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty. Packaged with each purchase of the Ora Good Cat are a complimentary portable charger and home charger, as well as five slots of maintenance service (at 10,000 km intervals) with labour free of charge.

GALLERY: 2022 Ora Good Cat