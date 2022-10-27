In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 October 2022 1:54 pm / 4 comments

With Great Wall Motors (GWM) having officially arrived in Malaysia as a brand, the Ora Good Cat fully electric hatchback is tentatively due to make its arrival on the Malaysian market in November, according to the company.

Yet to be revealed are its prices, which will be announced at the local launch for the Ora Good Cat, however the Tech and Pro variants are estimated to start from under RM150k, while the Ultra and Ultra G gain more equipment and will start from above RM160k.

As detailed previously, the Good Cat will be made available in four variants; Tech, Pro, Ultra and Ultra G. All four are powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, rated to produce 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Two battery capacities and specifications across the four variants will be offered.

The Tech and Pro variants pack a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery that offers up to 400 km of range on the NEDC testing cycle (the current WLTP protocol typically yields a 20% lower figure – we explain in the review here), and will take eight hours to fully charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection, or with DC fast charging that will take 46 minutes to achieve a 0-80% state of charge.

Meanwhile, the Ultra and Ultra G feature a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery that offers up to 500 km on the NEDC testing cycle, and this takes about 10 hours for a full charge from an AC outlet. As for DC fast charging, this will do a 0-80% state of charge in around 40 minutes.

The Tech variant kicks off with 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps and DRLs, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, fabric seats, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-con with PM2.5 filter, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, cruise control, two airbags, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, low-speed emergency braking and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Next, the Pro adds 18-inch alloys, automatic headlamps, power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, electric panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, powered six-way driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, USB port for a dashcam, plus the addition of side and curtain airbags for a total of six.

Active safety kit that joins the list includes adaptive cruise control with intelligent turning, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking with intersection support, front collision warning, a wisdom dodge system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and lane centre keeping.

In addition to equipment from the Pro, the Ultra variant with the larger capacity battery brings welcome light effect for the headlamps, memory for the powered side mirrors, driver seat memory with welcome function, two more speakers (total six), automated parking, emergency lane keeping, lane change assistant, blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, plus front parking sensors.

Topping the list is the Ultra G, which is actually identical to the Ultra in terms of equipment, albeit bringing the exclusive colours of Hazel Wood Beige/Wisdom Brown and Verdant Green with a white roof. These will be paired with interior upholstery in brown and beige, or green and grey.