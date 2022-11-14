In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 November 2022 6:26 pm / 0 comments

Pre-bookings have opened for the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora Good Cat in Malaysia, and the uniquely styled electric vehicle has received more that 100 bookings over the first weekend of the opening of the order books for the car.

“We are proud to bring in the Ora Good Cat, our first fully electric car into the Malaysian market and we believe it will introduce Malaysians to more vehicle alternatives on the road, [while] catering to the many different needs of Malaysians. We believe [the launch of the Ora Good Cat can electrify Malaysians’ desire for electric vehicles,” said Great Wall Motors Malaysia managing director Cui Anqi.

For now, prices for the Ora Good Cat have yet to be officially announced, though the electric hatchback is expected to cost in the region of RM150k to RM160k.

Four variants will make up the Ora Good Cat range, these being the Tech, Pro, Ultra and Ultra G. Common to all variants is the powertrain, which is a single electric motor rated at 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque driving the front wheels, and two battery capacities will be offered in the range.

The Ora Good Cat range begins with the Tech and Pro variants, which get the 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery for up to 400 km of range on the NEDC test cycle (the WLTP test protocol will yield a 20% lower figure, as explained in our review). A 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection will fully charge this battery in eight hours, while DC fast charging will yield 0-80% state-of-charge in 46 minutes.

The upper half of the four-variant range, the Ultra and Ultra G receive the larger-capacity, 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery that is good for up to 500 km of range on the NEDC protocol. This will require around 10 hours for a full charge via an AC outlet, or around 40 minutes for a 0-80% recharge from a DC fast charger.

Specifications distinguish the four variants of the Ora Good Cat inside and out, where base kit for the Tech variant are 17-inch alloys, LED headlamps and DRLs, LED taillights, keyless entry and start, fabric seats, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-con with PM2.5 filter, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, cruise control, two airbags, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, low-speed emergency braking and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Stepping up to the Pro variant brings 18-inch alloys, automatic headlamps, power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, electric panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, powered six-way driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, USB port for a dashcam, plus the addition of side and curtain airbags for six in total.

The Ora Good Cat brings active safety to the proceedings, among them being adaptive cruise control with intelligent turning, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking with intersection support, front collision warning, a wisdom dodge system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and lane centre keeping.

Adding to the kit list of the Pro variant, the Ultra adds welcome light effect for the headlamps, memory for the powered side mirrors, driver seat memory with welcome function, two more speakers (six in total), automated parking, emergency lane keeping, lane change assistant, blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, as well as front parking sensors.

Last but not least, the Ultra G is essentially identical in equipment to the Ultra, with the additional choice of exclusive exterior colours which are Hazel Wood Beige/Wisdom Brown and Verdant Green with a white roof. These will be paired with interior upholstery in brown and beige, or green and grey.

What is the Ora Good Cat like? Watch our review here to find out.

GALLERY: 2022 GWM Ora Good Cat in Malaysia