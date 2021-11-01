In Cars, Great Wall, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 November 2021 10:44 am / 2 comments

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially launched the Ora Good Cat in Thailand, with the fully electric hatchback attracting quite a lot of orders prior to its introduction. Customers there will be able to choose from three variants, including the Tech and Pro with a range of 400 km (NEDC standard) as well as a range-topping Ultra with 500 km.

Prices start at 989,000 baht (RM123,103) for the Tech, followed by the Pro at 1.059 million baht (RM131,795) and Ultra at 1.199 million baht (RM149,174). Included with every purchase is a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty as well as an eight-year, 180,000-km battery warranty.

Regardless of variant, the Haomao features a front electric motor that is rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, which is good for a top speed of 152 km/h. The e-motor in the Tech and Pro draws power from a lithium-iron phosphate battery that has an energy capacity of 47.8 kWh for the 400 km of range mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Ultra’s 500 km claimed range is thanks to a 63.1-kWh battery, which is slightly more than the China-market version that tops out 59.1 kWh. All variants support AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection, with the Tech and Pro requiring about eight hours for a full charge, while the Ultra takes approximately ten hours.

There’s also DC fast charging up to 60 kW using a CCS2 connection, where getting from a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) takes about 45 minutes for the 400 km variants and around an hour for the Ultra. From 30-80% SoC, it’s 32 minutes for the smaller battery and 40 minutes for the larger one.

In terms of kit, the base Tech comes with 17-inch steel wheels, an active front grille, manual LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, fabric seats, manual front seats, a seven-inch multi-info instrument display, automatic air-conditioning with a PM2.5 air filter, telematics, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, two airbags, five drive modes, one-pedal function, cruise control, passive safety systems, four rear parking sensors and low-speed emergency braking.

The Pro builds on this with 18-inch alloys, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an electric panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control with intelligent turning, traffic jam assist, a 360-degree camera, automatic emergency braking with intersection detection, front collision warning, wisdom dodge, lane departure warning and centring as well as cornering brake control.

The range-topping Ultra goes beyond the Pro by having a welcome light effect to the headlamps, three interior themes instead of just black, a memory and massage function for the powered driver’s seat, six speakers, parking assist, emergency lane keep assist, lane change assistant, a blind spot monitor, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert with AEB and six more parking sensors at the front.

The Good Cat is a fully-imported (CBU) model in Thailand, but there could be a possibility that it will be locally assembled (CKD) in the future. GWM has already said it wants to make the country a hub for electric vehicles in the ASEAN region and has already set up production at a plant in Rayong formerly owned by General Motors.

In April, a Haomao was seen roaming around Elmina, Shah Alam, which led to speculation that the EV will be introduced here after Thailand. For now, there’s no official word on this, but looking at the specifications and pricing in Thailand, would you be interested? The Ultra with all its goodies and range seems quite enticing for just under RM150k, don’t you think?