In Cars, Great Wall, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 October 2021 2:18 pm / 2 comments

Just 48 hours after the order books opened for the Great Wall Ora Good Cat in Thailand, the compact electric car has accumulated more than 6,000 orders, reported CNEVPost. having been previewed in Thailand in February, the Ora Good Cat is slated for its Thai market launch on October 29.

While pricing for the Ora Good Cat has yet to be officially released by the carmaker, this has been reported by CNEVPost to range from 900,000 baht to 1.2 million baht in Thailand, or the equivalent of RM112,014 to RM149,352. For comparison, the Ora Good Cat is priced in China from RMB103,900 to RMB160,900 (RM67,541 to RM104,595), according to the site.

The Ora Good Cat will be Great Wall Motors’ first fully electric vehicle to enter the Thai market, where two battery options will be offered across three variants; the Tech and Pro variants will be offered with a battery range of 400 km, while the top Ultra variant offers a battery range of 500 km.

This is in line with the car’s specifications for the Chinese market, where it is offered with battery capacities of 7.8 kWh and 59.1 kWh. Charging at AC will take eight hours for the battery to be fully topped up, while DC fast charging enables going from 30% to 80% state-of-charge in just 30 minutes, it said.

Based on the Great Wall Motors Lemon platform that also underpins the Haval H6, the Ora Good Cat offers 228 litres of luggage capacity with all seats in place, or 858 litres with the rear seats folded. Its kerb weight is a claimed 1,510 kg.

Initial details revealed that the Thai-market Ora Good Cat will get a host of driver assistance systems from the Ora Pilot Driving suite. This includes Wisdom Dodge, which steers the car away from large vehicles in adjacent lanes while staying within its own lane, as well an autonomous, AI-assisted parking function that enables the car to learn and remember routes to parking spaces, and then park itself.

The Ora Good Cat entering the Thai market reflects Great Wall Motors’ plans to make Thailand its regional hub for EVs, for which it has planned RM2.9 billion for investment.

Given that the regional hub will cater to right-hand-drive markets, Malaysia, too, is a possibility, given that an example of the car has been sighted undergoing road tests locally in Shah Alam, Selangor.

GALLERY: Great Wall Ora Good Cat