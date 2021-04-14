In Cars, Haval, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 April 2021 7:07 pm / 1 comment

Following the unveiling of the Haval H6 in Thailand, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has revealed that it will be introducing the H6 and the Jolion SUVs globally. According to GWM, the pair had received very positive feedback from customers in China, and the H6 is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the republic.

GWM vice president Sam Liu said: “GWM has launched three future-oriented global technology brands, and has the confidence in dealing with the transformation of the automobile industry.” The automaker’s L.E.M.O.N, COFIS and TANK technologies will help GWM transform into a global mobility technology company, he said, adding that the new range of cars will meed the needs of contemporary users.

Liu said the Haval H6 and Jolion will be launched in selected markets within the second quarter of the year, marking the first time the new cars are rolled out at the same pace domestically and internationally. GWM hopes the new models will improve the brand image of Haval.

Now, both SUVs ride on the automaker’s modular LEMON platform, which puts emphasis on performance, exterior design, cabin space, and electrification. The architecture can be scaled to develop models of different categories, including SUV, sedan, and MPV. They can also be easily built to size, from A0 to D-segment. Just as a reference, the Jolion boasts a wheelbase of 2,700 mm – that’s 30 mm longer than the Proton X70/Geely Boyue.

Other benefits of the LEMON platform include the increase of steering accuracy by 16%, lateral stiffness increase of 15%, reduction of centre of gravity by 30 mm and pitch angle by 50%, as well as better ride and handling characteristics. It’s lightweight, too, helping the Haval H6 shed up to 100 kg of mass. This bumps fuel economy by up to 14.5%, yet retains high levels of structural rigidity.

To recap, the H6 Hybrid that debuted in Thailand is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which in standard petrol form makes 169 PS and 285 Nm of torque. The hybrid is paired with a 130 kW (177 PS) electric motor to produce 243 PS and an impressive 530 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.

The C-segment SUV is quite a looker as well, with slim LED headlights and a large six-pointed grille forming the sporty fascia. The tail lights are connected via an LED strip, which is a design feature more commonly found in premium makes.

Safety-wise, the H6 is offered with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming traffic detection, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities, taking care of acceleration, braking and steering. There’s also Wisdom Dodge System (WDS), which moves the car to the side of the lane when overtaking large vehicles, before promptly moving back to the centre once the manoeuvre is completed.

The Jolion, on the other hand, is also a C-segment SUV that replaces the older Haval H2. In terms of size, it’s slightly smaller compared to the H6, with power coming from a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine. The four-cylinder mill makes 150 PS and 220 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT.

Called the Chulian (meaning First Love in Mandarin) in China, it’s designed to be more sporty, with quad LED projector headlights that look somewhat similar in design to the Audi Q3, shape-wise at least. Haval’s signature six-pointed mesh grille takes centre stage, while the rear gets L-shaped LED tail lights. Not bad, right?

Inside, the dashboard gets the same minimalist treatment as the H6, complete with a fully digital instrument cluster. There are two choices of freestanding touchscreen displays, measuring either 10.25 inches or 12.3 inches. Both units support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.

Other niceties include leather upholstery with powered seats, electronic knob shifter, a large panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, wireless smartphone charger, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Like the H6, the Jolion also benefits from Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, thanks to the LEMON platform. Features include adaptive cruise control, 360-degree around view camera, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming vehicle detection, plus fully automatic parking.

Currently, GWM will be producing the Haval H6 at its plant in Rayong, Thailand. The facility, which was bought over from General Motors, has a planned capacity of 80,000 units per annum. It will serve the Thai domestic market as well as ASEAN, Australia and South Africa markets, as well as other right-hand-drive export destinations. So, what do you think?

GALLERY: 2021 Haval H6

GALLERY: 2021 Haval Chulian/Jolion