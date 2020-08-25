In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 August 2020 11:49 am / 3 comments

The first ever Audi Q3 Sportback arrived in Malaysia just two weeks ago, and it’s available here in the sole 2.0 TFSI quattro variant. It’s priced at RM301,738.62 (with SST waived), which is about RM40k more than the regular Q3 1.4 TFSI. Its direct rival, the X2 sDrive20i (launched in 2018), was priced at RM329k.

Motive power comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 hp at 3,900 to 6,000 rpm, and 320 Nm of torque between 1,400 to 3,940 rpm. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission is standard, sending drive to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro AWD system.

The Q3 Sportback will sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds before topping out at 220 km/h. The rated combined fuel consumption is 8.1 litres per 100 km.

For equipment, there’s full LED headlights with LED DRLs, full LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators, Audi Sport 19-inch five-twin arm design with matte titanium finish (shod with 255/45 tyres), and a space saving spare wheel.

Click to enlarge

Inside, the driver gets a nice three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, alunimium decorative trimmings, 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, MMI radio plus with Audi Sound System, dual-zone climate control system (with centre rear vents), and power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support.

Finally, safety-wise, it gets passive cruise control, Audi parking system, rear-view camera, and the customary set of ABS with EBD and ESC systems. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get autonomous emergency braking (AEB), which is a key feature that will soon be offered as standard across BMW Malaysia’s product line-up.