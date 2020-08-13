In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 August 2020 11:38 am / 4 comments

The new Audi Q3 Sportback that was unveiled in July 2019 has quietly gone on sale in Malaysia, and it’s available in the sole 2.0 TFSI quattro guise. This is clearly a step up from the regular Q3 with the 1.4 litre TFSI engine, and it’s reflective in the price as well – the Sportback costs RM301,738.62 (with SST waived), which is about RM40k more than the Q3 1.4 TFSI.

Pitted as an alternative to the BMW X2 (priced at RM329k at the time of launch), the Q3 Sportback that’s on sale here gets the black appearance package as standard, which matches well with its sporty appeal. Power comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 hp at 3,900 to 6,000 rpm, and 320 Nm of torque between 1,400 to 3,940 rpm.

The engine is paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to all four wheels (quattro is standard), propelling the SUV coupe from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. Top speed is 220 km/h, and the average fuel consumption is 8.1 litres per 100 km.

There’s also a higher tuned version of this engine which makes 230 hp and 350 Nm (0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds), but unfortunately it’s not the one we get. Still, the Q3 Sportback is more powerful than the X2 sDrive20i, which offers 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque from its B48 2.0 litre engine. It also gets a seven-speed DCT and does the century sprint in 7.7 seconds, before maxing out at 227 km/h. Very comparable, these two.

In terms of equipment, there’s full LED headlights with unique LED DRL signatures, full LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators, and Audi Sport 19-inch five-twin arm design with matte titanium finish. These are shod with regular 255/45 profile tyres, and a space-saver spare tyre is included as well. Keep in mind that the factory tyres are not run-flat units, hence the spare wheel.

For the cabin, there’s a three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, alunimium decorative trimmings, 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit, MMI radio plus with Audi Sound System, dual-zone climate control system, and power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support. Leather is used throughout the cabin, adorning the seats, dashboard, armrest and door inserts.

With features like passive cruise control, Audi parking system, rear-view camera, and the customary set of ABS with EBD and ESC systems, the Q3 Sportback is quite lacking in the safety department. BMW Malaysia, meanwhile, revealed that autonomous emergency braking (AEB) will soon be featured as standard across its model range. Its entry-level X1 sDrive18i, at under RM210k, already features AEB.

