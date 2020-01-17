In Cars, Haval, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2020 12:41 pm / 0 comments

It appears the facelifted Haval H2 will soon be launched in Malaysia, as an image of the new SUV was recently posted on Haval Malaysia’s official Facebook page. The facelift, which was first revealed globally in 2016, brings with it styling revisions as well as an updated kit list.

In terms of visual changes, the H2 now sports a hexagonal-shaped grille that is flanked by reshaped headlamps. Further down, the fog lamps and daytime running lights are no longer kept separate from one another, with both occupying the corner “inlets” of the restyled front bumper. At the rear, there are new taillight graphics, while the bumper features a larger blacked-out section that houses the reflectors, a more prominent diffuser-style element and larger exhaust outlets.

While Go Auto has yet to release official specifications of the new H2, dealers have begun posting promotional material on social media, giving us a good idea of what to expect. Upon contacting them, we are told that two locally-assembled (CKD) variants – Comfort and Premium – will be offered.

The former will be priced at RM87,246 on-the-road without insurance, while the higher-spec Premium will go for RM90.163, with an official launch said to take place after the Chinese New Year festivities.

Both variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which serves up 141 hp and 202 Nm of torque – these figures are less than what was offered with the pre-facelift model (147 hp and 210 Nm) introduced in September 2017. As before, drive is directed to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the list of available equipment includes 18-inch wheels, six airbags, ESP, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a reverse camera, cruise control, keyless entry and start, leather upholstery, a six-way powered driver’s seat and a new head unit with support for Apple CarPlay.

Also offered is an optional, Android-based infotainment system that integrates the media functions as well as the climate control system into a 12-inch touchscreen for an additional RM3,139.50 (all variants). The SUV will be available in a choice of four colours – Crystal Black, Mars Red, Hamilton White and Cocoa Brown – for all variants, and a five-year/150,000-km warranty comes as standard.

GALLERY: Haval H2 facelift (Australian-spec)