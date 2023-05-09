In Cars, Great Wall, Haval, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 May 2023 1:10 pm / 5 comments

In addition to the Haval H6, Great Wall Motor will also introduce the Haval Jolion in Malaysia by this year, according to an official representative. The B-segment SUV was recently previewed here in hybrid form with a total system output of 190 PS and 375 Nm of torque.

The HEV powertrain responsible for these outputs is made up of a 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 PS at 6,000 rpm and 125 Nm from 4,400 to 5,200 rpm. The multi-point fuel injection mill is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to drive the front wheels, while an electric motor chips in with its 156 PS (115 kW) and 250 Nm.

Dimension-wise, the Jolion is 4,472 mm long, 1,841 mm wide, 1,619 mm tall and its wheelbase measures 2,700 mm. That makes it larger than other popular B-segment SUVs like the Proton X50 (4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,609 mm tall, 2,600 mm wheelbase) as well as the Honda HR-V (4,330 to 4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall, 2,610 mm wheelbase).

Final specifications aren’t available just yet, but this example sports LED headlamps with a distinctive daytime running light signature, 18-inch alloy wheels (with 225/55 profile tyres), LED taillights and a sunroof.

Meanwhile the interior features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold) and a dashcam. The front radar sensor and controls on the steering wheel also indicate the presence of advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

The Jolion has already been launched in Thailand, where it is offered in three variants (Tech, Pro and Ultra). For now, GWM Thailand’s official website only lists the price of the Ultra at 999,000 baht (RM131,688). We’ll need to wait for GWM Malaysia to detail available variants and official pricing, but given what you’re looking at here, would you pick the Jolion over its rivals?