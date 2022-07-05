In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 July 2022 6:16 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is now officially in Malaysia, its business represented in the country by wholly-owned subsidiary Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia. The announcement of GWM’s entry into the market was made earlier today at its office in Menara Binjai, Kuala Lumpur.

The new company will be dedicated to carrying out all marketing and distribution of GWM’s products in the country. Present at the event was Cui Anqi, MD of Great Wall Motor Malaysia, as well as representatives from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), the Chinese embassy in Malaysia and Go Auto Group.

The company is set to adopt the same strategy as that employed in Thailand, where it set up shop last year. It said its plans for the Malaysian market will be developed according to the ASEAN new energy strategy, where hybrids and battery-electric vehicle models will form its push on the product front.

According to Cui, the company plans to prioritise its development of its network operations to create a unique consumer experience for Malaysians. Along with that will come a new corporate identity for dealerships. He added that the brand would introduce market-leading warranty and service policies, although no details about these were revealed.

He said that emphasis will be placed on after-sales, with measures to be introduced including the setting up of a spare part warehouse in the Klang Valley. The brand will also introduce a customer service call centre that will operate around the clock, and this will be accompanied by a technical service team to provide support.

Cui said that CKD operations are part of the company’s long-term plans. “We will continue to deepen the Malaysian market by increasing investment in the country by carrying out localised assembly through cooperation with Go Auto Group,” he said.

The company also took the opportunity to showcase the Ora Good Cat EV at its launch. The car is set to make its way here, but its official introduction is still some time away – the company said its first products will only enter the market in the fourth quarter of this year. No pricing has yet been indicated.

Other expected models for our market include the recently spied Haval H6, which in Thailand is sold in its plug-in hybrid form. The SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and electric motor, with 243 PS and 530 Nm in the way output.

There’s also the Haval Jolion, which has also been sighted on trials here earlier this year. In Thailand, the SUV is available as a hybrid, powered by an electrified 1.5 litre turbocharged mill that makes a combined 190 PS and 375 Nm, with a DCT sending power to the front wheels.

GALLERY: GWM Ora Good Cat, RHD unit in Malaysia