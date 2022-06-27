In Cars, Haval, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 27 June 2022 10:51 am / 4 comments

We’ve been awaiting the relaunch of the Haval brand for some time, as part of a larger return by the greater (pun intended) Great Wall Motor (GWM) group, slated to happen this year. In preparation for its return, the company has been testing its new models on our shores – we’ve already seen the Jolion, and now we’ve received spyshots of the larger H6 from readers Henry Phua, Iskandar Yahya and Fitri Ahmad.

Despite the camouflage applied to the exterior (unlike the uncovered Jolion), the SUV’s characteristic design cues are clear to see, including the Fangsheng pattern grille, “Rising Flame” LED headlights, X-shaped front bumper, distinct C-pillar kink and full-width taillights.

Expect the car to come with the same minimalist, high-tech interior as in other markets, incorporating a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a rotary gear selector. It should also offer several driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, along with a Wisdom Dodge System (WDS) that will move the car to the side of the lane when passing lorries and other large vehicles.

Globally, the H6 is available with 1.5 and 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines, but the most likely of powertrain options is the Hybrid sold in Thailand. This pairs a 150 hp/230 Nm version of the 1.5 litre turbo with a 177 hp/300 Nm electric motor and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, providing a total system output of 243 hp and 530 Nm of torque. A more powerful 326 hp Plug-in Hybrid is also on sale in Thailand with an electric range of 201 km, but that one has a new Peugeot 3008-style nose that isn’t shown here.

Although the H6 is built in Thailand for the Southeast Asian region, it’s possible that ours will be assembled here, given that local partner GoAuto still operates a plant in Gurun, Kedah. Giving credence to this theory is the fact that one of the prototypes shown here carries a Kedah trade plate, although the one on the other car is a Penang plate.