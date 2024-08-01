GWM Haval H6 Malaysian launch confirmed for Q3 2024, C-segment hybrid SUV to be CKD from the start

Posted in Cars, Haval, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 1 2024 12:23 pm

The GWM Haval H6 is coming soon. You’ve heard that line many, many times over a couple of years now, but this time, it could be real. Great Wall Motor’s (GWM) issued a press release outlining its business plans for Malaysia, and in it, stated that the Haval H6 is set for its local launch in Q3 2024. The SUV will be GWM’s first CKD vehicle in Malaysia, locally assembled by EPMB in Melaka.

“The establishment of a CKD plant in Malaysia will play a significant role in GWM’s plan to establish its market presence in the ASEAN region with a comprehensive sales, after-sales service and spare parts infrastructure network,” GWM said.

“This strategy partnership strives to offer a more affordable range of high-quality vehicles while generating more employment opportunities for Malaysians. This strategy also expand the production layout of GWM’s overseas, and better meet the needs of users in overseas markets,” the Baoding-based company said, adding that the introduction of the Ora Good Cat, Ora 07 and Tank 300 “underscores GWM Global’s introspective commitment to establishing Malaysia as a pivotal overseas subsidiary”.

“Our commitment to delivering innovative products and excellent services has always been at the core of our mission in Malaysia. We aim to establish GWM as a renowned and trusted brand, recognised for our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction,” affirmed Mike Cui An Qi, MD of GWM Malaysia.

Previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow this year, there will be two variants of the Haval H6 powered by the same hybrid powertrain, which combines a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-four with a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor, the latter integrated into the two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Total system output is 243 PS and 530 Nm, and GWM claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.2 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the H6 Hybrid sports a bold “Star Matrix” grille flanked by Matrix LED headlights. The headlamps and and full-width LED taillights are shared across both variants, with the differentiator being the wheels – 18-inch two-tone alloys on the entry model and 19-inch black items on the high-spec.

Inside, the low-spec gets black leather upholstery with white stitching and silver trim, while the high-spec sports a black-and-white interior and – uniquely – rose gold trim. Both come with the same level of tech – a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Qi wireless charger and eight speakers.

Also standard across the range are power-adjustable front seats (with lumbar adjustment for the driver), dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate. The high-spec model adds on a panoramic glass sunroof, head-up display and ‘boss seat’ shoulder switches on the front passenger seat.

Both cars displayed at the Malaysia Autoshow had a windscreen camera, meaning that they should both come with the same level of advanced driver assistance systems.

The ADAS pack will likely include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that gives more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam. One item that will probably be reserved for the high-spec model is park assist.

It’s a pretty crowded SUV market these days, so what do you think of the Haval H6 Hybrid versus its compatriots (the Geely Boyue-based Proton X70 is getting a facelift soon) and the Japanese stalwarts? The H6’s hybrid efficiency could be a differentiating factor.

GALLERY: GWM Haval H6 low-spec at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

