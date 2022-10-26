In Cars, Haval, International News / By Anthony Lim / 26 October 2022 2:19 pm / 0 comments

Announced last December, the Haval H6 Plug-in Hybrid has finally gone on sale in Thailand, priced at 1.699 million baht (RM211,730).

The PHEV features the same engine as seen on the H6 Hybrid, and this is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder mill offering 169 PS (167 hp) and 285 Nm of torque. An electric motor ups the total power output to 326 PS (322 hp), which is 83 PS more than that on the H6 Hybrid (243 PS). Torque is similar for both PHEV and Hybrid versions, rated at 500 Nm.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), which uses twin planetary gearsets to balance the operation of the engine and electric motor. Like the Hybrid, the H6 PHEV features Standard, Sport, Eco and Snow driving modes, all accessible with EV or hybrid operation.

A 34 kWh ternary lithium-ion battery (earlier reports had indicated an energy capacity of 41.8 kWh), provides up to 201 km range, this based on an NEDC cycle. The H6 PHEV is equipped with a CCS Type 2 connector – via AC charging at a rate of 6.6 kW, the unit can be juiced up in six hours, while DC charging brings the battery from a 0 to 80% state-of-charge in just 35 minutes. In Thailand, the battery comes with an eight-year or 180,000 km warranty.

Exterior-wise, the Plug-in Hybrid features a Star Matrix front grille, which has chrome finishing and unique layered vents running into the bumper. The front is supposed to be unique to the PHEV, but as the recent Malaysian sighting of the H6 Hybrid shows, the latter also looks set to get the PHEV’s front end styling.

Given its sighting as a camouflaged unit back in July, the Haval H6 PHEV should be one of the models set to be introduced in Malaysia by Great Wall Motors. The question is if it will debut at the same time as the H6 Hybrid and Jolion Hybrid, which was also sighted last week. Also set to enter the market is the all-electric Ora Good Cat.

