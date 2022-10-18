In Cars, Great Wall, Haval, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2022 3:07 pm / 9 comments

When Great Wall Motors (GWM) announced its entry into Malaysia back in July, we were told to expect the company’s first products from the fourth quarter of this year. Among the models set to be launched include the Ora Good Cat EV as well as two Haval SUVs, namely the H6 and Jolion.

In this post, we’re focusing on the B-segment Jolion, which has been spotted in Malaysia yet again. As with past sightings, this blue example is uncamouflaged, although it’s a little different as this packs a hybrid powertrain judging by the ‘HEV’ badges – the previous cars were white and lacked those badges.

The Jolion Hybrid is something we’re familiar with, as the model made its global debut in Thailand last November. In terms of specifications, the SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with an integrated electric motor. The total system output of this setup is 190 PS and 375 Nm of torque.

Visually, the hybrid variant is differentiated from the non-hybrid by its pinned grille insert (dubbed the Star Matrix) and blue accents on its prominent headlamps, but otherwise looks very similar. This car comes with 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents), a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In Thailand, the Jolion Hybrid also comes standard with six airbags, stability control and a range of driver assistance systems. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and braking, a reversing assistant and park assist for parallel, perpendicular and even diagonal parking.

According to Headlightmag, the Jolion is offered in three variants – HEV Tech, HEV Pro and HEV Ultra – with prices ranging from 879,000 to 999,000 baht (RM109,077 to RM123,968).

When the Jolion is launched here, it will have no shortage of rivals, with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-30 already on sale. We’ll have to wait for GWM Malaysia to provide further details, including a launch date and pricing, but for now, does the Jolion appear to be an attractive proposition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.