In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Paul Tan / 1 October 2022 9:05 pm / 1 comment

Estimated prices of the upcoming Mazda CX-30 CKD have appeared online, with indicative pricing between RM127k up to RM155k across four different spec levels.

The following are the four Mazda CX-30 CKD specs listed:

Mazda CX-30 2.0G Core (RM127,000)

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High – (RM135,000)

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High (RM145,000)

Mazda CX-30 2.0G High Plus with sunroof (RM155,000)

At first we thought we noticed something weird as there seems to be two different 2.0G High pricing listed. But upon looking closer, the RM135k price is actually for a “High -” with a minus at the end, while the RM145k price is for “High” without any minus. So I guess the new CKD line-up has a High Minus, High and High Plus alongside the base Core model.

This implies that although prices have come down significantly from the CBU’s RM145k-RM181k price range, the spec levels are now different so a direct comparison between CBU and CKD pricing cannot be made. Another thing that points to this is the fact that only the High Plus is listed as having sunroof here while the CX-30 CBU has sunroof equipped on multiple spec levels.

Another detail in the ads mention that the above pricing is for the Deep Crystal Blue and Jet Black metallic colours only, you’ll have to add RM3k for Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl or Machine Gray which are considered Premium colours.

The Mazda CX-30 CKD will be the third CKD Mazda in Malaysia after the CX-5 and the CX-8. It will be assembled at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, which will receive a RM200 million investment to accommodate the new model.

Of course, as with any promotional material seen online before an official announcement by the distributor is made, prices and spec levels may change when things become official, so take these numbers with a pinch of salt for now.