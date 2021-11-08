In Cars, Haval, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 8 November 2021 1:25 pm / 3 comments

The launch of the new Honda HR-V in Thailand is still fresh but already the B-segment SUV is about to encounter some stiff competition. No, it doesn’t come from Toyota or any of its other Japanese rivals, but from China – it’s the Haval Jolion, set to be introduced in the Land of Smiles this month.

For context, the Jolion will be the third vehicle brought in by Great Wall Motors (GWM), after the Ora Good Cat and the larger Haval H6. The crossover will be hoping to emulate the success of its sibling, which has reportedly become the best-selling C-segment SUV in Thailand.

Like the H6, the Jolion (the name translates to “first love” in Mandarin) is based on GWM’s modular Lemon platform, allowing for the fitment of electrified powertrains. The fresh exterior design features Haval’s hexagonal grille, sharp headlights, striking vertical daytime running lights and L-shaped taillights.

Inside, you’ll find a minimalist interior with a tall centre console and large freestanding displays. The centre touchscreen measures up to 10.25 inches across, integrates the air-conditioning controls and is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Expect the Jolion to get the H6’s hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 169 PS/285 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 130 kW (177 PS) electric motor to produce a heady 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque. All this will likely be sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Jolion should also get the H6’s suite of driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition. Built at the former GM plant in Rayong, the car is expected to be priced between 800,000 baht (RM100,400) and 1,000,000 baht (RM125,500) according to Headlight Magazine, undercutting the 1,145,000 baht (RM143,700) H6.

