Soon after it was revealed that the Haval Jolion would be sold in Thailand, the B-segment SUV has made its debut in the Land of Smiles. The car was previewed to local media in hybrid form at the Rayong plant, marking the world premiere for the petrol-electric model.

The Jolion Hybrid is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Compared to the H6 Hybrid, the smaller model has lower outputs to the tune of 50 hp and 155 Nm of torque, although its 190 hp and 375 Nm total is still nothing to be sniffed at and knocks the 131 PS/253 Nm Honda HR-V e:HEV into a cocked hat.

As you can see from these Headlight Magazine images, the hybrid’s front end has been significantly remodelled over the standard Jolion. The full-LED headlights and vertical daytime running lights are now fused into a single unit and feature an array of light strips that double as indicators.

The “Star Matrix” grille is also now wider and flow into the lamps, and the result is a look reminiscent of the Concept H that previewed the Jolion last year. The rest of the sleek body, including the inverted L-shaped taillights, remains unchanged – as does the interior with its minimalist dashboard, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and tall centre console.

Safety-wise, the Jolion Hybrid will come with six airbags, stability control and a whole host of driver assistance systems. These include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and braking, a BMW-style reversing assistant and park assist for parallel, perpendicular and even diagonal parking.

Full details and pricing will only be revealed later this month but the Jolion Hybrid will be available in HEV Pro and HEV Ultra variants, expected to be priced between 800,000 baht (RM100,400) and 1,000,000 baht (RM125,500). This will enable it to undercut the 1,145,000 baht (RM143,700) H6.