7 January 2022

The Haval Jolion has been spotted in Malaysia once again, this time by a reader in Petaling Jaya. This is the exact same unit that was seen last November, and will likely be launched sometime this year.

Called the Chulian (meaning First Love in Mandarin) in China, it’s a C-segment SUV that replaces the Haval H2. Based on its specifications, a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine likely resides under the bonnet, delivering 143 PS at 5,600 to 6,000 rpm and 210 Nm of torque at 2,000 to 4,400 rpm.

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels, returning an average fuel consumption of 8.0 litres per 100 km. In some markets, the Jolion gets four drive modes – Standard, Eco, Sport and Snowfield.

It’s unclear whether the more sophisticated hybrid version will make it to our shores, but it’s quite unlikely. In Thailand, the Jolion Hybrid uses an electrified 1.5 litre turbocharged four that makes a combined 190 PS and 375 Nm of torque, with a DCT sending all that power to the front wheels.

Now, in terms of specifications, the Proton X70-rivalling five-seater SUV looks to be getting quad-LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED combination tail lights, 18-inch aluminium wheels shod with 225/55 Kumho Solus tyres, a full-sized panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround view camera, as well as keyless entry with push-start button.

The interior has a rather upmarket feel as well, complete with features such as a head-up display, seven-inch multi-info display, freestanding widescreen display (either 10.25- or 12.3-inch units) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, rotary gear selector dial, and black leather seats with contrast white piping.

Thai-spec Haval Jolion Hybrid

A leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction steering wheel is visible, though it remains to be seen if it gets a wireless smartphone charging tray and rear air vents. Boot space measures 337 litres, which expands to 1,133 litres when the rear bench is folded flat.

In other markets, the Jolion can be had with a whole host of advanced driver assist systems. Those include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist with intelligent turning assist, traffic sign recognition, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, lane centring, blind spot monitor with lane change assist, and driving fatigue detection.

All this is possible thanks to Great Wall Motors’ new LEMON platform, which allows the Jolion to be bigger than the H2, and more engaging to drive. The platform is lighter, and is said to increase steering accuracy by 16% and lateral stiffness by 15%, reduce centre of gravity by 30 mm and pitch angle by 50%. So, anyone interested in this Haval?

