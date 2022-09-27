The 2022 Honda HR-V has racked up nearly 7,000 deliveries as of today since its launch in Malaysia, which is equivalent to four months’ sales volume achieved in a period of just over two months, said Honda Malaysia CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.
Additionally, Honda Malaysia has accrued close to 30,000 bookings for the brand’s B-segment SUV as of September 26, and the distribution of volume by variant is 18% for the base S variant, 18% for the Turbo E, 52% for the Turbo V and 12% for the range-topping RS e:HEV.
At launch, pricing for the HR-V starts from RM114,800 for the S, on to RM129,800 for the Turbo E, through RM134,800 for the Turbo V, topping out at RM140,800 for the RS e:HEV; prices are OTR excluding insurance, with sales tax. On this evidence, buyers have favoured turbo power over top variant specification (RS e:HEV) and outright affordability (S).
The base S variant gets the 1.5L i-VTEC naturally aspirated DOHC engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, while the E and V variants are powered by the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine that outputs 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque; both the NA and turbocharged engines are paired with a CVT.
Meanwhile, the HR-V RS is the only variant to get the e:HEV hybrid powertrain, with 131 PS and 253 Nm on tap and the Atkinson-cycle petrol engine produces 107 PS and 131 Nm and serves as a generator. As with all models offered by Honda Malaysia, the 2022 HR-V is locally assembled in Pegoh, Melaka.
Comments
So Honda kindly breakdown further is it 3,000 units for Pre SST price while 4,000 units for post SST price so pay more to get it faster?
what about number of cars stuck as SC with no parts
Simple!! No choice
Car is nice, and has a H badge. But asking price is stop steep imo
Please improve quality and service center. Honda Cars… really no quality nowadays. The honda cars supposedly to have reliable. Having so much issues such as gearbox. Materials and steering wheel. Quality is worst than Proton now.