In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 September 2022 12:46 pm / 5 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V has racked up nearly 7,000 deliveries as of today since its launch in Malaysia, which is equivalent to four months’ sales volume achieved in a period of just over two months, said Honda Malaysia CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

Additionally, Honda Malaysia has accrued close to 30,000 bookings for the brand’s B-segment SUV as of September 26, and the distribution of volume by variant is 18% for the base S variant, 18% for the Turbo E, 52% for the Turbo V and 12% for the range-topping RS e:HEV.

At launch, pricing for the HR-V starts from RM114,800 for the S, on to RM129,800 for the Turbo E, through RM134,800 for the Turbo V, topping out at RM140,800 for the RS e:HEV; prices are OTR excluding insurance, with sales tax. On this evidence, buyers have favoured turbo power over top variant specification (RS e:HEV) and outright affordability (S).

The top RS variant with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain accounted for just 12% of deliveries

The base S variant gets the 1.5L i-VTEC naturally aspirated DOHC engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, while the E and V variants are powered by the 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine that outputs 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque; both the NA and turbocharged engines are paired with a CVT.

Meanwhile, the HR-V RS is the only variant to get the e:HEV hybrid powertrain, with 131 PS and 253 Nm on tap and the Atkinson-cycle petrol engine produces 107 PS and 131 Nm and serves as a generator. As with all models offered by Honda Malaysia, the 2022 HR-V is locally assembled in Pegoh, Melaka.