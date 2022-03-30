In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 March 2022 5:38 pm / 0 comments

Today, March 30, 2022, will be forever etched in Honda Malaysia’s history as the company has achieved the one million units produced mark at its Melaka plant. The milestone car rolling out of HM’s Pegoh factory is a red Civic RS, the latest model to be CKD locally assembled in Malaysia.

HM started local assembly in Pegoh near Alor Gajah back in 2003, and today’s milestone comes just short of 20 years later. In March 2021, HM reached the one million units sold milestone – today’s 1m mark is for Melaka-assembled cars.

“It has been 20 years since HM’s establishment in the country. We have evolved and recorded significant achievements since then. In March 2021, we achieved the one millionth sale unit milestone with all Malaysians. Just one year later, I am now celebrating another significant milestone with all of you, the one millionth production unit,” said Madoka Chujo, HM’s MD and CEO.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all Honda associates and suppliers for their effort and hard work to ensure smooth production process and supply chain operations even with many challenges faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, global chip shortage and recent floods. With their dedication, challenging spirit and working together as one, we are able to achieve this remarkable milestone,” she added, also thanking the dealers and the federal and state governments.

HM opened its No.1 Line at the Pegoh plant in January 2003. Built on an over 46,000 sqm site, the production capacity was 50,000 units per annum. The first car that rolled out from Pegoh was a second-generation CR-V. In October 2013, HM rolled out the Jazz Hybrid on the No.2 Line, which was officially opened in January 2014. With the second line, total capacity reached 100,000 units annually.

HM says that it has invested in a range of state-of-the-art manufacturing tech in Pegoh that are on par with Honda plants in Japan. The application of “Laser Brazing”, which creates a smooth and clean roofline for a sleeker body, is billed as one of these tech, alongside Inner Frame Welding tech and Spray Polyurethane Foam.

Remarkably, HM’s full range of models are made-in-Melaka, except for the CBU Odyssey MPV. The CKD models are the City, City Hatchback, Civic, Accord, BR-V, HR-V and CR-V.

Another achievement for Honda is that it has held the No.1 non-national passenger vehicle spot in Malaysia for eighth consecutive years since 2014, and the H brand spent much of that spell ahead of Toyota in the overall non-national market, even though it doesn’t make commercial vehicles like pick-up trucks and vans. That’s unusual in the global scheme of things, which shows the brand’s strength in Malaysia.

At the ceremony to mark this milestone, which was attended by Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, Chujo said that this will be her final appearance as HM’s CEO. The company’s new chief will be announced soon.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic RS