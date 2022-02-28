Honda Malaysia has officially launched the facelifted Odyssey, a few days after the model was sighted on our local roads. The seven-seat MPV arrives fully imported (CBU) from Japan and will cost you RM275,311 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption that ends on June 30 this year.
This is the second facelift for the MPV, with the first arriving on our shores back in February 2018. In its latest form, the Odyssey looks a lot more imposing thanks to a new front grille that is more upright and accompanied by four horizontal slats.
Said grille results in flatter bonnet and is joined by a thick chrome bar that extends into the redesigned LED headlamp clusters. More LEDs can be seen in the lower apron as strips, which are integrated into wide-width lower intake portion of the bumper that has been redone for a wider and sharper stance.
Along the sides, the Odyssey retains its familiar profile as before, but the rear sports revised taillights (with new graphics) and a chrome strip spanning the width of the tailgate. The chrome trim at the base of the rear bumper near the reflectors have also been inverted and made to look less subtle.
Inside, the Odyssey gets a new dashboard design with an eight-inch touchscreen taking centre stage. As a result, the centre and passenger air vents are now slimmer and sit on a single plane to create divider between the touchscreen and centre stack, the latter now housing the engine start button as well as a touch panel for the climate system and gear lever.
In terms of equipment, Honda Malaysia says the Odyssey comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear sequential turn signals, a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, an Advanced Display Audio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, combination leather upholstery, a hands-free powered tailgate and powered sliding rear doors.
The seven seats are laid out in a 2-2-3 configuration, with the second row housing captain chairs with an ottoman mechanism. As before, the second-row seats can be slid and tilted, while the third row can be folded away completely if you need more cargo space. For comfort, there’s dual-zone climate control at the front, while the rear gets a single zone and ceiling air vents.
On safety and driver assistance, the Odyssey continues to come with the Honda Sensing suite as standard. Included systems are Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High Beam (AHB).
These are joined by a multi-view rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and a rear cross traffic alert, as well as passive items such as six airbags (dual front, side and curtain), hill start assist, stability control, ABS, EBD and brake assist.
Under the bonnet, the familiar 2.4 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine makes a return, with the NA four-pot continuing to serve up 175 PS (173 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 225 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent towards the front wheels via a CVT automatic.
Customers will have three colours to choose from, namely Platinum White Pearl, Premium Twinkle Black Pearl and Super Platinum Metallic. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free labour service up to five times within 100,000 km or five years.
GALLERY: 2020 Honda Odyssey facelift in Japan
Comments
(Like) Kia Carnival
(Dislike) Honda Odyssey
Nothing special. Kia Carnival looks better
For almost Rm280K on the road…there are other alternatives.
The Kia Carnival is one of them.Of course RV might be less.
Another good option is imported preowned Vellfire or Alphards.There are thousands of these from parallel importers.Just do due diligence,one can get one of these,send to a top car spa to spruce it up.
In covidian times,our purchase decision must be based on affordability and not impulse buying.
Of course to the super rich,these are just toys.
I can not remember previous price is 240k or 270k. But at this price tag with this design……………………………………….
adui, they forgot now is already 2022 ah?
so old school the design.
already no match to Toyota, now with this, Kia also laff at Honda
2015 220i Gran Tourer’s rear, 2022 BRV’s front, commercial van-like positioned gear knob, and underpowerful 2.4cc NA Honda for RM280K only!
Why aren’t we getting the US version one? Is totally new model
https://automobiles.honda.com/odyssey