In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2022 12:05 pm / 7 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the facelifted Odyssey, a few days after the model was sighted on our local roads. The seven-seat MPV arrives fully imported (CBU) from Japan and will cost you RM275,311 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the ongoing sales tax exemption that ends on June 30 this year.

This is the second facelift for the MPV, with the first arriving on our shores back in February 2018. In its latest form, the Odyssey looks a lot more imposing thanks to a new front grille that is more upright and accompanied by four horizontal slats.

Said grille results in flatter bonnet and is joined by a thick chrome bar that extends into the redesigned LED headlamp clusters. More LEDs can be seen in the lower apron as strips, which are integrated into wide-width lower intake portion of the bumper that has been redone for a wider and sharper stance.

Along the sides, the Odyssey retains its familiar profile as before, but the rear sports revised taillights (with new graphics) and a chrome strip spanning the width of the tailgate. The chrome trim at the base of the rear bumper near the reflectors have also been inverted and made to look less subtle.

Inside, the Odyssey gets a new dashboard design with an eight-inch touchscreen taking centre stage. As a result, the centre and passenger air vents are now slimmer and sit on a single plane to create divider between the touchscreen and centre stack, the latter now housing the engine start button as well as a touch panel for the climate system and gear lever.

In terms of equipment, Honda Malaysia says the Odyssey comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear sequential turn signals, a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, an Advanced Display Audio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, combination leather upholstery, a hands-free powered tailgate and powered sliding rear doors.

The seven seats are laid out in a 2-2-3 configuration, with the second row housing captain chairs with an ottoman mechanism. As before, the second-row seats can be slid and tilted, while the third row can be folded away completely if you need more cargo space. For comfort, there’s dual-zone climate control at the front, while the rear gets a single zone and ceiling air vents.

On safety and driver assistance, the Odyssey continues to come with the Honda Sensing suite as standard. Included systems are Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High Beam (AHB).

These are joined by a multi-view rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and a rear cross traffic alert, as well as passive items such as six airbags (dual front, side and curtain), hill start assist, stability control, ABS, EBD and brake assist.

Under the bonnet, the familiar 2.4 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine makes a return, with the NA four-pot continuing to serve up 175 PS (173 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 225 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent towards the front wheels via a CVT automatic.

Customers will have three colours to choose from, namely Platinum White Pearl, Premium Twinkle Black Pearl and Super Platinum Metallic. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free labour service up to five times within 100,000 km or five years.

