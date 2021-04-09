In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 April 2021 1:27 pm / 4 comments

Honda Malaysia has named Madoka Chujo as its new managing director and chief executive officer. She replaces Toichi Ishiyama, who was in the role for three and a half years. Chujo officially assumed office in Malaysia on April 1. Prior to this, she was the vice-president at Honda Canada, having strategised the company’s sales and marketing for that market since 2019.

Chujo started her career in Honda 23 years ago in 1997, and has since held various roles in Japan, China, Spain and Canada. Her area of expertise is sales strategy, honed during her various stints in the countries she served, and she is looking forward to putting that experience to good use in continuing to drive Honda Malaysia forward.

“Malaysia is indeed an important market in the Asia and Oceania region with Honda Malaysia achieving various significant sales milestones and have become one of the leading automotive brands in the country,” she said.

“I am looking forward and excited for my first assignment as the MD and CEO of Honda Malaysia, and at the same time I am also eager to explore Malaysia, as the country is unique and a melting pot of diverse cultures and people, with enormous potential and of course a fast-paced work environment,” she added.

During Ishiyama’s tenure, the company introduced a host of models, including the FK8 Honda Civic Type R, fifth-generation City, the latter including a world premiere in the form of the City RS e:HEV. His achievements include steering the company to the milestones of 900,000 sales in 2019 and reaching the one millionth sales unit mark in March this year.

Under his watch, the company maintained its position as the No. 1 non-national car brand for the sixth consecutive year in 2020, despite the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. Ishiyama has headed back to Japan to assume a new role in Business Automobile, Business Strategy Division at Honda in Japan.