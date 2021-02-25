In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 25 February 2021 5:32 pm / 2 comments

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced its “1 Million Dreams Campaign,” which celebrates the company’s achievement of reaching one million units in sales since the company was established 20 years ago, in 2001. This milestone comes less than two years after it celebrated its 900,000th unit sales record.

To commemorate the occasion and show its appreciation to customers for their steadfast support and trust in the brand, the company is offering Malaysians the chance to drive home a free Honda vehicle. As it was during the 900k milestone event, a number of cars are up for grabs, in this case seven special edition models of the Jazz, City, BR-V, HR-V, Civic, CR-V and Accord.

The seven 1 Million Edition models to be given away in the campaign are specially designed with unique features, essentially one-of-a-kind models direct from the manufacturer. They feature a dual-tone white exterior/black roof scheme, black alloy wheels with a red flourish highlight, and red accents can also be found on the side mirror covers and front fascia. To cap it off, each vehicle also comes with a “1 Million Dreams” signature emblem on the front fenders.

Inside, the cars will feature a “1 Million Dreams” embossed leather front headrests as well as leather steering wheel with red stitching and center mark, and will also come with a special edition leather key pouch.

Interestingly, there are multiple routes in which you can win one of these models. Frontliners get their chance to win one of the cars exclusively, as the company has allocated one of the seven vehicles specially for them to win through the campaign.

The company is also collaborating with Cuckoo, Shopee and Watsons for the campaign, and the trio will each have its own assigned 1 Million Edition model that can be won from contests specific to each brand.

For Cuckoo, a purchase of any of its selected Beyond Standards Cuckoo or its newly-launched A-Series Mattresses in March stands customers the chance to drive home the 1 Million Edition City. As for Shopee, all you have to do is play the Shopee Lucky Prize on the app to stand the chance to drive off with the 1 Million Edition HR-V.

Finally, the Watsons path offers the 1 Million Edition BR-V, and Watsons members can participate in a contest to win that. All you need to do is spend more than RM50 in a single receipt at any Watsons store or online to qualify.

The Honda route, meanwhile, will offer three vehicles, and participation is an easy, straightforward affair. All you have to do is take part in any of the six activities prepared by HMSB to earn as many entries as you can and submit your entries at Honda authorised dealers or via the company’s official website.

You can collect entries by downloading and signing up for the HondaTouch application or by playing the 1 Million Dreams Quiz Game (which will be up shortly) on the Honda Malaysia website.

Additionally, you can get entries by test driving a Honda vehicle, booking a new Honda car, servicing or repairing a Honda car or by registering a new Honda vehicle within the campaign period, which runs from February 25 to March 24. The more entries collected, the higher the chance of winning a Special Edition car, it’s as simple as that.

“The ‘1 Million Dreams Campaign’ is an initiative for us to say thank you to our customers as it is their strong support that has enabled us to come a long way and experience this inspiring journey,” said HMSB MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

That’s not all there is in store. The campaign will also offer other prizes. There’s one million Shopee coins to be given out to 150 lucky winners on a weekly basis, and throughout the entire campaign, there will be prizes worth five million Shopee coins to be won.

Honda Malaysia will announce the lucky winners of the 1 Million Edition cars at a grand finale event in late March. For more information on the “1 Million Dreams Campaign,” customers can log onto the campaign’s website or visit any of the 102 Honda authorised dealerships nationwide, or call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.