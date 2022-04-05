In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2022 2:37 pm / 3 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced the appointment of Hironobu Yoshimura as its new managing director and CEO from April 1, 2022. Yoshimura succeeds Madoka Chujo, who is headed back to Japan to take on a new role within Honda Motor Company in the sales division of the automobile operations sales supervisory unit.

“I am excited to take up this new role at Honda Malaysia. This unique and diverse nation is truly an important market in the Asia and Oceania region for us at Honda. My predecessors have built the Honda brand to become the success that it is now in Malaysia; as the forerunner in introducing Honda’s advance technology in the region, launching exciting new models and leading the non-national passenger vehicle segment for many years,” commented Yoshimura.

“Most importantly, Honda Malaysia has persevered through and overcame many challenges over the years. I look forward to leading the company in a post-pandemic business environment and to contribute positively towards the growth of the company,” he added.

Yoshimura brings with him 34 years of experience and has built his expertise in the areas of corporate planning, business planning, marketing as well as aftersales services. Prior to his arrival in Malaysia, he was the president and CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited and has held key roles in other countries like Japan and Thailand.

“I am also pleased to share that based on our internal data, three Honda models have ranked number one in their respective segments for quarter one of 2022. The models are the City, all-new City Hatchback and all-new Civic,” said Yoshimura.

Yoshimura’s predecessor, Chujo, first joined Honda Malaysia in April last year, and although her tenure was brief, the company did attain notable achievements. This includes maintaining its top position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for the eight consecutive year since 2014, as well as the launch of the City Hatchback in December 2021 and the latest Civic in January 2022. Chujo was also present when the company hit the one-million unit production milestone recently.