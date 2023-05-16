In Cars, Great Wall, Haval, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 May 2023 10:23 am / 13 comments

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has provided preliminary specifications of the Haval H6 Hybrid ahead of an official launch later this year. While the test drive units discussed here do not represent the final version that customers will get, a local representative said the specifications mentioned will not be very different from the Malaysian version.

Measuring 4,683 mm long, 1,886 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall, the H6 is comparable to the Honda CR-V, Proton X70 and Mazda CX-5 in terms of size. However, the H6 beats both with its wheelbase of 2,738 mm, which is more than the CR-V’s 2,660 mm, the X70’s 2,670 mm and the CX-5’s 2,700 mm.

Under the bonnet, the H6 features a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 230 Nm of torque. Together with an electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 300 Nm, the total system output is 243 PS (240 hp or 179 kW) and 530 Nm.

The front-wheel drive series-parallel hybrid system also features GWM’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and not a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as reported previously. At low speeds, the electric motor is the main driving force, with the engine coming into play at higher speeds – the system decides which to use depending on the situation.

On the chassis side of things, the H6 uses MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear. The SUV also comes with electric power steering and sports 19-inch wheels paired with 225/55 profile tyres.

In terms of equipment, the H6 pictured here is equipped with matrix-type LED headlamps, LED taillights, powered front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, a sunroof, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and a parking assist system.

As for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the H6 has ultrasonic sensors, cameras as well as radar sensors to enable functions such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and the Wisdom Dodge System, which actively maintains a safe distance from large vehicles.

The H6 Hybrid will go on sale in Malaysia in 2023, with a launch expected to take place in the fourth quarter. We still don’t have pricing, but based on these specifications, are you looking forward to the H6 going on sale here?