9 May 2023

The Haval H6 has been previewed in Malaysia ahead of an expected launch debut in the fourth quarter of this year. This is one of two Haval models earmarked for our market with Great Wall Motor’s official entry, with the other being the Jolion that was also present at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023.

The ‘HEV’ badge on the tailgate indicates this to be the hybrid variant of the H6, which features a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine serving up 167 PS and 285 Nm of torque. The mill is joined by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electric motor rated at 177 PS (130 kW), the latter contributing to a total system output of 243 PS and 530 Nm.

According to a local Great Wall Motor representative, specifications of the H6 are not yet finalised. On this particular display car, we can see LED headlamps, 19-inch wheels (with 225/55 profile tyres), a powered tailgate and full-width LED taillights.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, powered front seats, a powered sunroof, combination leather/fabric upholstery and automatic air-conditioning with rear vents. The radar sensor in the front lower apron also indicates the presence of advance driver assistance systems.

In terms of size, the H6 measures 4,683 mm long, 1,886 mm wide, 1,724 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,738 mm. Compared to other C-segment SUVs, the Haval model wins in terms of wheelbase, beating out the Proton X70 (2,670 mm), Honda CR-V (2,660 mm) and Mazda CX-5 (2,700 mm).

While the H6 Hybrid has yet to be launched here, the model is currently on sale in Thailand with an asking price of 1.349 million baht (RM177,551) for the H6 HEV Ultra variant. How much do you think the H6 Hybrid will be sold at when it goes on sale here?