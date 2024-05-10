2024 Proton X70 facelift sighted without disguise – new headlights, grille and bumper seen uncovered

The Proton X70 facelift has been previously been sighted a number of times, but always disguised to mask its looks, even up to when it was seen out in the open earlier this month. Now, it has been spotted for the first time without camo in a photo sent in by reader Prince El Rachid.

The image shows the front half of the refreshed SUV, uncovered, presumably undergoing what looks to be a TVC shoot, offering a clear view of the vehicle’s new face. There’s a new bumper as well as slimmer, reprofiled LED headlights and a new grille design – with cascading pin motifs – that was partially shown in earlier spy shots.

As highlighted previously, the car also gets a new wheel design, in this case similar in styling to that used on the Geely Boyue update that emerged in 2022. No view of the rear, so the changes there will have to wait to be documented when the time comes.

Aside from the exterior changes, it has been ventured that the refresh doesn’t alter the interior, with the reworked car set to offer the same Hangzhou Bay Bridge-inspired dashboard design as seen on the current model.

The tech however should get an upgrade, with the facelift tipped to add a new steering wheel, seven-inch digital instrument display and 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen – all lifted from the newer X50.

It has also been confirmed that the reworked SUV’s driving assistance system will also get upgrades, with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), which combines ACC with stop and go and lane centring, expected to be added to its kit list. What do you think of the new face?

GALLERY: 2024 Proton X70 spyshots

Comments

  • Thed on May 10, 2024 at 4:21 pm

    Honestly the front fascia looks so dated now in the sea of modern-looking SUVs. Even the new CR-V looks so much better from the front. The pinstripe pattern just looks gaudy now in 2024.

  • Lkm on May 10, 2024 at 4:29 pm

    Looks like Mercedes GLA.

  • AkooIm on May 10, 2024 at 4:31 pm

    We can only dream for Proton with it’s own homegrown design at the moment…
    Now Proton will just assemble whatever crap Geligeli gives…

    “Proton… It’s in the Grille”

  • @NotBruceWayne on May 10, 2024 at 4:44 pm

    X50 when?

  • Zuskopi on May 10, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    Awkward mix of shapes. Does not float my boat.

  • Why on May 10, 2024 at 7:40 pm

    How did they manage to make a facelift that is uglier than the pre-facelift model?

  • ClownsEverywhere on May 10, 2024 at 8:18 pm

    Why still facelift this model? This is 2022 Geely Boyue. OMG, can’t they see Geely Boyue already having new model already?

    • Bob Mal on May 10, 2024 at 9:53 pm

      Correction this is actually the facelift of Boyue Pro / Azkarra (2019) as sold back in July 2019.

  • Sohai on May 10, 2024 at 10:48 pm

    Is the right decision that they keep the disguise.

  • Raffique osman on May 11, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Nothing spectacular!!!

