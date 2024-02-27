2024 Proton X70 facelift spied – new wheels from Geely Boyue FL, old dashboard from current model

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / February 27 2024 1:24 pm

The upcoming 2024 Proton X70 facelift has been spied testing in public once again, this time also by a paultan.org who wishes to remain anonymous. This comes shortly after the most recent sighting of the updated C-segment SUV last week.

This most recent sighting is claimed to have taken place in Cheras, and while there continues to be some amount of camouflage, we can now see the facelifted X70’s wheels, and here these can be seen to be of the design used on the Geely Boyue update that emerged in 2022.

Although the exterior of this most recently-sighted development vehicle continues to be camouflaged much as before, our anonymous source tells us that the interior of the upcoming, revised X70 sports the same dashboard design as on the current model.

Where this differs from the 2022 Boyue update is in its infotainment unit, the newer model sporting a rectangular infotainment screen whereas the existing X70 employs a rounded-trapezoidal design.

Elsewhere, the exterior of the upcoming X70 facelift test unit appears to be as before, its revised headlamps and L-shaped DRL arc just about visible from this side profile angle. As before, the grille on the upcoming X70 facelift is different from that of the equivalent Geely Boyue, with the Proton getting its own cascading pin design.

With the more frequent sighting of development vehicles for the Proton X70 facelift, with a growing level of detail becoming visible, a formal debut could be taking place soon. Would you be shopping for a C-segment SUV, and be waiting for the facelifted X70?

GALLERY: 2024 Proton X70 facelift spied

GALLERY: 2022 Geely Boyue facelift

