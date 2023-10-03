2024 Proton X70 facelift spied – C-segment SUV to get 2022 Geely Boyue updates, not Pro or Azkarra

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / October 3 2023 11:57 am

The facelifted Proton X70 has been sighted running road trials on Malaysian roads, specifically on the Kesas Highway, as seen in images shared to the Proton X70 Owners Club Facebook page, along with a separate set by paultan.org reader Jeremy Joel.

Here, the revised C-segment SUV from Proton can be seen to be wearing a revised grille that features pins throughout, somewhat similar to the arrangement found on the grille of the X90. There is a T-shaped shroud on the centre of the grille, though this could simply be to conceal the vehicle’s logo.

Up top, the bonnet appears to have more pronounced sculpting compared to that of the current model, and could resemble the lines of the bonnet on the 2022 Geely Boyue facelift. Here, the lower front fascia also appears to be modeled after that of the Boyue facelift, with a lower air intake that is wider than that on the current X70.

Further, minor changes are expected around the rear end of the X70, with camouflage foil applied to the rear bumper, quarter panels and the mid-section between the tail lamps. Given that the tail lamps appear to be the same, this confirms that the X70 facelift for Malaysia will be based on the Boyue rather than the Boyue Pro, and as such the interior for our X70 facelift can be expected to be similar to that of the 2022 Boyue as well.

Being a mid-lifecycle update, the main bodyshell of the X70 appears unchanged for the coming facelift. Camouflaged wheels suggest these will be new, too, and appear to be similar the double-five-spoke items on the 2022 Boyue facelift.

The most recent update for the X70 range was the addition of the 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD variant, priced from launch at RM126,800 OTR without insurance.

The 1.5 litre engine produces 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission; AWD can be specified on the 1.5 Executive. There is also the 1.8 litre unit in the top version of the X70 MC, the 1.8 Premium, which outputs 184 PS and 300 Nm.

GALLERY: 2022 Geely Boyue facelift

GALLERY: Geely Boyue Pro in China



