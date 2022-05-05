In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2022 12:10 pm / 6 comments

The 2022 Geely Boyue has gone on sale in China, where it goes on sale in two variants. Pricing starts from 102,800 yuan (RM67,517) for the entry variant, going up to 112,800 yuan (RM74,085) for the higher-specification variant.

Both are powered by the 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as before, producing the same 184 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Top speed is a claimed 200 km/h.

On its exterior, the 2022 Boyue is identified by its revised grille with vertical slats compared to its previous iteration on the Boyue Pro, which was later joined by the Boyue X last year. That version featured an extensively revised front fascia, bringing inspiration from the brand’s Vision Starburst concept car.

On the entry-level variant, headlights are halogen units while the higher trim variant gets an LED setup for both high and low beams, though both get LED daytime running lights. Rolling stock on the entry level variant is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels whereas the higher trim variant gets 19-inch items; both get a panoramic sunroof with anti-pinch, and heated exterior mirrors (only the higher trim variant gets power-folding units).

At the rear, the lower section of the rear bumper gets a different treatment for its exhaust outlets and lower trim, and its rear reflectors have been repositioned and oriented vertically. The tail lamps now also employ a revised set of graphics.

On the inside, while the steering wheel continues to be of the same flat-bottomed design and the driver’s instrument panel is a seven-inch fully digital display, the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen is now of a more floating appearance with a rectangular silver bezel, compared to the outgoing version that was more integrated into the dashboard. For mobile device connectivity, the 2022 Boyue offers three USB ports.

Also standard on both variants are three driving modes, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, leather seats, one-touch power windows (driver’s window gets anti-pinch), keyless entry and a four-speaker sound system.

Included as part of the GKUI Smart Ecosystem in the 2022 Boyue is 4G mobile internet connectivity with in-car Wi-Fi, the “Hello, Geely” intelligent voice recognition, real-time traffic reporting, over-the-air software upgrades, Bluetooth connectivity, audio and video playback, as well as an application store for third-party apps for music, navigation, karaoke and more.

In terms of safety, standard equipment on both variants of the 2022 Boyue include ABS, EBD, brake assist, traction and stability control, hill hold assist, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reversing camera with dynamic guide lines, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points. The higher trim variant additionally gets hill descent control and rear parking sensors.

Three exterior colours are offered for the 2022 Geely Boyue, and these are Chinese jade white, ink jade black and titanium crystal grey. The updated SUV from the brand goes on sale in China priced from 102,800 yuan (RM67,517) for the base trim level, to 112,800 yuan (RM74,085) for the higher trim variant.