2023 Proton X70 gains new 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD variant – sunroof, exclusive Quartz Black; fr RM127k

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2023 9:53 am / 2 comments

Proton has announced the availability of the X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X, which is a new variant of the C-segment SUV. With a retail price of RM126,800 on-the-road without insurance, the 1.5 TGDi Premium X costs RM3,000 more than the 1.5 TGDi Premium beneath it and RM2,000 less than the 1.8 TGDi Premium.

In terms of specifications and equipment, the 1.5 TGDi Premium X is nearly identical to the 1.5 TGDi Premium. Under the bonnet is the same 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

Standard kit includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, Nappa leather upholstery, powered front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, nine speakers, six airbags, the usual array of passive safety systems and a suite of active driver assists (AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring).

The big difference here is the 1.5 TGDi Premium X comes with a powered sunroof, which was previously only available with the 1.8 TGDi Premium that had a larger-capacity 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Exclusive to the 1.5 TGDi Premium X is a new Quartz Black colour, although customers can also order this variant in Snow White and Jet Grey.