2023 Proton X70 gains new 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD variant – sunroof, exclusive Quartz Black; fr RM127k

Proton has announced the availability of the X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X, which is a new variant of the C-segment SUV. With a retail price of RM126,800 on-the-road without insurance, the 1.5 TGDi Premium X costs RM3,000 more than the 1.5 TGDi Premium beneath it and RM2,000 less than the 1.8 TGDi Premium.
In terms of specifications and equipment, the 1.5 TGDi Premium X is nearly identical to the 1.5 TGDi Premium. Under the bonnet is the same 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.
Standard kit includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, Nappa leather upholstery, powered front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, nine speakers, six airbags, the usual array of passive safety systems and a suite of active driver assists (AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring).
The big difference here is the 1.5 TGDi Premium X comes with a powered sunroof, which was previously only available with the 1.8 TGDi Premium that had a larger-capacity 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Exclusive to the 1.5 TGDi Premium X is a new Quartz Black colour, although customers can also order this variant in Snow White and Jet Grey.
Comments
People want Apple CarPlay / Android Auto yet they give us Premium X which we all know because they have MOQ order to fulfill and the variant with sunroof is not selling fast enough thus need to clear stock for sunroof.
When ppl want sunroof but also want 1.5L