2024 Proton X70 facelift spied – C-segment SUV based on updated Geely Boyue to launch in Malaysia soon?

Posted in Cars, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / February 20 2024 5:59 pm

A few months on from the last sighting of the Proton X70 facelift, the updated C-segment SUV from the national carmaker has been sighted once again, with these most recent images provided to us here at paultan.org by a reader who wishes to remain anonymous.

Here, the development unit continues to be mostly clad in camouflage foil, however the previous example’s T-shaped shroud has made way for the grill emblem that, while still concealed, now wears just an extension of the foil applied elsewhere on the vehicle’s bodywork.

There is now also slightly more of its headlamps visible on this example, with each headlamp now revealing more of its L-shaped DRL arc. As referenced previously, the upcoming Proton X70 facelift will be based on the 2022 Geely Boyue update, and not the Boyue Pro or Azkarra.

Wheels on this X70 facelift development unit appear to still be concealed, though can be seen to be of a five-spoke silhouette of sorts. As with the previous sighting of the X70 FL, these could be the double-five-spoke units on the Boyue facelift.

The presence of a sunroof suggests that the test unit sighted here is of the higher, Premium variant, if the pre-facelift X70 variant convention is followed. For now, there still isn’t much of a look into the interior of the Boyue-based X70 facelift, though the update can also be presumed to be similar to that of the Geely model as well.

The Proton X70 was most recently updated with the 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD variant that was added to the range last July, and was priced at RM126,800 OTR without insurance upon launch. This variant is powered by a 177 PS/255 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the top variant, the 1.8 Premium is a four-cylinder unit producing 184 PS and 300 Nm.

GALLERY: 2022 Geely Boyue facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.