18 May 2020

Remember when it was announced that the Geely Boyue Pro was to be sold in the Philippines as the Geely Azkarra? Well, now the company has revealed full specifications, equipment and pricing for the SUV, which will be launched on May 30 in an online-only event (the car was due to make its debut earlier this year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and local social distancing measures).

The Azkarra will be offered in two variants, Premium and Luxury, with AutoIndustriya.com reporting prices of 1.438 million pesos (RM123,500) and 1.598 million pesos (RM137,200) respectively. Both will be powered by the company’s 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which as standard makes 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

However, the Luxury adds all-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (the Premium gets an Aisin six-speed automatic instead) and a 48-volt Electric Motor Synergy (EMS) mild hybrid system, the latter boosting outputs to 190 PS and 300 Nm.

As the Azkarra is based on the Boyue Pro, it gets the latest iteration of the Boyue’s design, with slim LED headlights, a bolder “expanding cosmos” grille, larger air intakes, a redesigned rear bumper, reshaped LED tail lights and a new chrome bar across the rear end.

The dashboard is also completely new, featuring a more modern angular design in keeping with Geely’s latest models. The Azkarra also looks to receive the latest version of the Geely Key User Interface (GKUI), GKUI 19, equipped with a larger 12.3-inch centre display.

Standard equipment is mostly identical on both cars and consists of 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, faux leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, eight speakers and a powered tailgate. The luxury model adds Nappa leather and a Qi wireless smartphone charger. An N95-grade cabin filter has also been installed.

Safety kit is also the same on the Premium and Luxury models, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill start assist and hill descent control. Unlike the Proton X70, you won’t find autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring or auto high beam here.

GALLERY: Geely Boyue Pro, Chinese spec