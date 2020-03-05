In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 March 2020 2:01 pm / 1 comment

Following the entry of the Geely Coolray into the Philippines market last September, the Geely Boyue Pro is set to enter the country as the Geely Azkarra, according to Auto Industriya. The model name for the Philippines market has also been used by Geely for the Kuwait market, and the Philippines-bound Azkarra will feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system.

This will be paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive, while inside it it gain a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless mobile device charging and more.

For comparison, the Boyue Pro for China is powered by a 1.8 litre turbocharged, direct-injection inline-four petrol engine producing 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox. A smaller 1.5 litre turbo petrol is also available for the China-market Boyue Pro, and this produces 174 hp and 255 Nm of torque, driving the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Auto Industriya had previously reported that Geely aims for the Azkarra to go on sale in top trim with the 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine at PhP 1.6 million (RM131,660), however there could also be a lower trim level version priced below that, one equipped with a six-speed automatic instead of the DCT. More details for the Philippines-market crossover should be revealed soon, according to the report.

Closer to home, the Geely Boyue provided the basis for the Proton X70 which made its debut at the end of 2018, entering the Malaysian market with a starting price below the RM100k mark. Fast forward to earlier this month, and the X70 is now assembled in Malaysia, with the update omitting the sole AWD variant in the CBU range and now uses a Volvo 7DCT gearbox. In Malaysia, the CKD X70 gets an eight-inch touchscreen.