12 May 2020

Proton has updated the X70 with its new Proton Intelligent Air Purification System (P-IAPS), which combines an N95 cabin filter with the SUV’s existing air purifier system to further improve in-cabin air quality.

According to the national carmaker, the N95 cabin filter is capable of removing 95% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98% of PM2.5 dust particulates, so smoke particulates, dust, bacteria and other pollutants can be filtered out. This level of filtration is active regardless if you have the air-conditioning system set to fresh or recirculation modes.

Meanwhile, the air purifier system that is already found in both CKD and CBU versions of the X70 continues to use a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, which removes 99.97% of particles larger than 0.3 microns. The system also features an ioniser that discharges negative ions to cleanse the air, while activated carbon removes odours and formaldehyde, as well as absorb and purify smoke particulates.

The IAPS will come as standard on new units of the X70 produced at Tanjung Malim, but current owners of the X70 (CKD or CBU models) will be able to upgrade their dust and pollen filter to the N95 cabin filter for RM79 excluding labour charges.

Those interested will be glad to know that Proton is offering a 15% discount on the price of the N95 cabin filter from May 18 to August 18, 2020, and service appointments can be made beginning May 13. While the N95 cabin filter is currently only available for the X70, the company is working on fitting the filter to other models, although it hasn’t revealed exact details.

“Proton is constantly looking at ways to improve our offerings. The introduction of the N95 cabin filter is particularly relevant in today’s global environment and by improving the quality of air in the cabin, we hope to deliver a comfortable contaminant-free experience to our customers. For now, P-IAPS will only be offered on the Proton X70 but our designers and engineers are working to fit the N95 cabin filter in our other models too,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.