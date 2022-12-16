In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 December 2022 11:48 am / 0 comments

Launched for the Malaysian market last week, the BYD Atto 3 fully electric crossover arrived in our market with two variants on offer, the Standard Range priced at RM149,800, and the Extended Range at RM167,800. Here, we now have a comprehensive, live gallery of the EV SUV in Extended Range guise.

The former is the base variant that is specified with a 49.92 kWh battery that is rated for 410 km of range on the NEDC test cycle (345 km WLTP), while the latter is the higher specification variant that brings a 60.48 kWh battery, offering 480 km of battery range on the NEDC cycle (420 km WLTP).

Both variants of the Atto 3 are powered by a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor that drives the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds. Its 400-volt electrical architecture supports AC charging up to 7 kW, and DC charging at up to 70 kW for the Standard Range, or 80 kW in the case of the Extended Range variant seen here. At the 80 kW charging rate, a 0-80% state of charge can be achieved in 45 minutes.

Both variants feature V2L capability to power external devices. Externally, 18-inch wheels on 215/55 tyres help identify the Extended Range variant, whereas the Standard Range ride on 17-inch units. The Extended Range also gets a powered tailgate.

Infotainment is by a 12.8-inch intelligent rotating touch screen, supporting wireless Android Auto (available from Q2 2023) and wired Apple CarPlay. The centre console and rear quarters each get one USB-C and one USB-A port, while there is also a wireless phone charger exclusive to the Extended Range.

In addition to the standard equipment list, the Extended Range is distinguished by additional kit such as multi-colour gradient rhythmic ambient lighting on the door handles (this is of a single colour on the Standard Range), an eight-speaker audio system (six on the SR), PM2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger. Upholstery here on the Extended Range, as on the SR, is synthetic leather.

Safety equipment is the same no matter which variant of the Atto 3 you choose, and this consists of six airbags plus an centre side airbag for the driver (inside shoulder), full ADAS with stop and go for the ACC along with door opening warning as standard. he two outer rear seats get Isofix child seat anchors.

Boulder Grey is the exterior colour applied to the Extended Range example in our photographs here, and is part of a palette that also includes Ski White, Forest Green, Parkour Red and Surf Blue.

Factory warranty coverage for the BYD Atto 3 is six years or 150,000 km, while its Blade EV battery gets a separate warranty that is for eight years or 160,000 km. The drive assembly gets yet another warranty, which is for eight years of 150,000 km which covers the motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly.

Like what you see so far of the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range? There’s more in the gallery below, do check it out.