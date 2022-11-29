In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 29 November 2022 5:04 pm / 2 comments

After announcing that the BYD Atto 3 will be launched this December 9-11 2022 with limited invites for the public, the fully electric crossover is now available for pre-booking. The Atto 3 is among a wide range of BYD vehicles set to be introduced in Malaysia by its official distributors, Sime Darby Motors.

The Atto 3 ‘Standard Range’ is estimated to cost RM150k while the Atto 3 ‘Extended Range’ is expected to go for around RM170k. To book, customers will need to put down a RM1,500 deposit which is refundable. The pre-booking is only for the first 100 units of the Atto 3.

The fully electric crossover is available with two different battery capacities. The Standard Range model is fitted with a 49.92 kWh battery pack while the Extended Range model is equipped with a larger 60.48 kWh battery. BYD claims the Atto 3 Standard Range can go up to 410 km on a single charge, based on the NEDC test cycle (345 km WLTP) while the Extended Range can return up to 480 km of range on the NEDC test cycle (420 km WLTP).

Both options are BYD’s in-house developed Blade LFP battery packs used to power a front-mounted electric motor, effectively making the Atto 3 crossover front-wheel drive, with 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. The Atto 3 supports AC charging up to 7 kW along with DC fast charging up to 70 kW or 80 kW depending on the battery capacity. With up to 80 kW DC fast charging, the Atto 3 can be charged from 0-80% state of charge (SoC) in 45 minutes.

The Atto 3 will be available in five colours – Ski White, Boulder Grey, Forest Green, Parkour Red and Surf Blue. With a price range of between RM150k to RM170k, the Atto 3 will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric which ranges between RM156k to RM208k. This also puts the Atto 3 in direct competition with GWM’s Ora Good Cat which was just launched in Malaysia yesterday, starting from RM140k.

The Atto 3 recently made headlines in Thailand after it caused a frenzy among local buyers with long queues starting from as early as 3am for a slot to purchase the electric crossover.

With its imminent local launch, coupled with the buzz the Atto 3 has generated, BYD’s incredible global sales momentum for NEVs looks set to continue. Last week, the company announced that it had sold one million NEVs in just six months. NEVs is a term used in China to refer to electried vehicles including hybrid, PHEV and fully electric vehicles. How do you think the Atto 3 will be received in Malaysia? Pricing is pretty competitive eh?

GALLERY: 2022 BYD Atto 3