11 October 2022

The BYD Atto 3 has been launched in Thailand, arriving in the land of Smiles in Extended Range guise at a price of 1,199,900 Thai baht (RM146,944).

This configuration brings the 60.49 kWh version of the manufacturer’s Blade LFP battery, which offers the fully electric SUV a range of 420 km on the WLTP testing protocol. The Atto 3 will go on sale from November 1, and deliveries will commence from November 11, according to Headlight Magazine.

The Atto 3 EV in Extended Range guise can take up to 80 kW DC charging via a CCS2 connection, enabling a 0-80% state of charge to be achieved in 45 minutes. Conversely, the electric crossover can power electrical appliances through its V2L (vehicle-to-load) system at a rate of up to 2.2 kW.

Motive power for the Atto 3 comes from a front-mounted motor rated to produce 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque, which will propel the Atto 3 from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Chassis-wise, the Atto 3 rides on MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear, with 18-inch wheels shod in 215/55 tyres.

Active safety equipment for the Thailand market Atto 3 includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, AEB, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and rear cross-traffic braking.

Also included are hill start assist, traction control, stability control, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree surround view camera, front and rear seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points.

For comparison, the Atto 3 in Australia is priced at the equivalent of RM137k at its launch in that market, and the fully electric crossover has been confirmed to be one of two models leading the brand’s entry into the Malaysian market.

While the Atto 3 in on sale in Singapore in just one variant with the larger of two available battery specifications, the Atto 3 for Malaysia could follow in the tracks of the Australian-market model in offering two battery variants, with the 49.92 kWh joining the larger, aforementioned 60.49 kWh battery pack.

In that context, this would be in a similar vein to that of the Hyundai Kona Electric which is on sale in Malaysia in three variants across two battery capacities, namely 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh. Here, the Korean brand’s B-segment electric SUV entry ranges from RM149,888 to RM199,888.

