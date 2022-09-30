In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 30 September 2022 6:12 pm / 0 comments

With BYD confirmed to enter Malaysia via Sime Darby Motors as its distributor, the brand will be bringing its range of electric vehicles into the market, beginning with the Atto 3 SUV and the e6 MPV.

The Atto 3 SUV has gone on sale in Australia priced from RM137k Down Under, following the opening of its order books in February, and it will also be launched in Thailand on October 10 in Extended Range guise, which can do up to 420 km on a full charge.

Dimensions-wise, the Atto3 is 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. For comparison, the Hyundai Kona Electric stretches the tape at 4,180 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

2022 BYD Atto 3 Singapore (left) and Australia (right) spec sheets – click to enlarge

In Thailand, the Extended Range that will be the debut variant of the Atto 3 SUV will be priced at 1.2 million baht (RM147k), and this packs the 60.48 kWh Blade LFP battery that is rated for 420 km range on the WLTP test protocol (the standard closest to real-world range); the Standard Range variant uses the 49.92 kWh battery that offers 345 km of range (WLTP).

According to Singaporean market specifications, motive power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.3 seconds.

The electric SUV can be charged at a maximum of 80 kW DC through a CCS2 connection, or up to 6.6 kW AC through a Type 2 plug. Charging at 50 kW DC from 20-80% takes 42 minutes, while a full charge from zero at 80 kW DC takes 1.2 hours; charging from 0-100% via 6.6 kW AC takes 9.5 hours.

Compared to Singapore which gets the Atto 3 in just one battery variant (the larger 60.5 kWh unit), Malaysia could take after the Australian market entry which offers buyers two, additionally offering the 49.92 kWh battery variant. Hyundai Sime Darby Motors has taken a similar approach for the Kona Electric, which is on sale in Malaysia in three variants across the 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh battery capacities.

Singapore specifications for the Atto 3 also include a vehicle-to-load (V2L) mobile power supply function, which can be done up at a rate up to 2.2 kW. Also on are the DiLink Intelligent Connection System, NFC card-enabled smart entry and engine start, a wireless phone charger, air purification mode, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (from Q4 2022), Smart Voice Assistance (also from Q4), the BYD OS app and more.

For safety equipment, there are seven airbags, a 350-degree surround view monitor, digital video recorder (DVR), full speed-range stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, AEB, front and rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and door-open warning.

Do you like the human muscle aesthetic? The BYD Atto 3 interior offers a full-width view

These are also joined by a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, traction control, ESP, ABS, EBD, as well as two front and four rear radar sensors.

The aforementioned pricing for the BYD Atto 3, in ringgit terms, starts from RM137k and from RM147k in Australia and Thailand, respectively, which stands to reason that the eventual Malaysian market entry could come in from under the RM150k mark as well, given the conditions of the current EV incentives in the country.

The local arrival of the BYD Atto 3 has yet to be given a firm date, though it will certainly join a fast-growing segment here in Malaysia, including the likes of the Kona Electric that is offered from a similar price point. What do you think of the Chinese carmaker’s electric SUV offering? Let us know in the comments section.

