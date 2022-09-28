In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 September 2022 6:28 pm / 0 comments

It’s now official. Sime Darby Motors (SDM) will sell BYD electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia after it was announced today that both parties have signed a distributorship agreement. This comes after it was reported earlier this month that SDM was in talks with the Chinese carmaker.

Two BYD models that have been confirmed for Malaysia include the Atto 3 and e6. The former, which is also known as the Yuan Plus in China, is an all-electric crossover that features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque.

The Atto 3 is due to go on sale in Thailand next month and has already made its way to customers in Australia, where it is available with two BYD-developed Blade EV batteries. The first is a 49.92 kWh unit offering 345 km of range (WLTP, 410 km if NEDC), while the other is a 60.48 kWh unit rated for 420 km (WLTP, 480 km if NEDC).

The EV crossover supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection), the latter at a max of either 70 kW or 80 kW corresponding to battery capacity – the higher input allows for a 0-80% state of charge to be reached in 45 minutes.

As for the e6, it is an MPV that can already be purchased in Singapore. Currently in its second generation, the e6 features a 71.7 kWh battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor providing 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm. The WLTC-rated city range is 522 km with the Blade battery, which can be recharged via an AC input (Type 2 connection) at a max of 40 kW in 1.8 hours, or with a DC charger (CCS2 connection) at 60 kW in 1.5 hours.

“In line with our commitment to encourage EV adoption amongst Malaysians, we are pleased to welcome BYD to our stable of world-class brands, enabling us to continue growing our EV pipeline of models,” said Andrew Basham, managing director of SDM.

“BYD is the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and this partnership will bring BYD’s expertise to the Malaysian market through a wide range of EV models. Our collaboration with BYD is one of the steps Sime Darby Motors is taking towards our aim of becoming a leader in EV. This is also aligned with the Malaysian government’s push towards low carbon mobility,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liu Xueliang, general manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto sales division, said, “Malaysia is a key market for our expansion, as there are vast opportunities for the EV ecosystem to grow and evolve. Given its proven track record and well-established presence in the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region, we look forward to partnering with Sime Darby Motors to serve Malaysia’s growing EV demand.”